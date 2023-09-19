Arteta expecting 'incredible atmosphere' for Arsenal's first Champions League game in seven years

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta attends a press conference at London Colney on September 19, 2023 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke with the media at London Coleny ahead of his side’s opening European match.

The Gunners will end their seven-year wait for Champions League football on Wednesday when Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven travel to the Emirates Stadium.

Morale will be high in North London after Arsenal beat Everton 1-0 at the weekend to claim their first win at Goodison Park since Arsene Wenger left the club.

Coincidentally, Wenger was the man in charge when the Gunners last competed in the Champions League in 2016/17.

On that occasion Arsenal crashed out the competition after being thumped 10-2 by Bayern Munich across two legs.

Team News

Ahead of the press conference at London Colney, Arsenal held an open training session for the media, however there was one notable absentee – Gabriel Martinelli.

The 22-year-old was forced off with in an injury in the Gunners’ 1-0 win over Everton last Sunday, however the extent of the Brazilian’s injury is still unknown according to Arteta.

He said: “He felt something in his hamstring, we need to do some further tests to assess whether there is any big damage or not, but he will be out for tomorrow’s game that’s for sure.

“It’s a possibility [On North London derby involvement] we don’t know yet, like I said we need some more tests and will see what happens.”

In a positive note for Arsenal fans, midfielder Mohamed Elneny did return to full training.

Arteta said: “He’s in a good place, obviously he’s been out a while and had a significant injury, but I think he’s in the latter stages of that rehab process.

“He’s been training now for almost two weeks with the team, he’s in a good place and it’s always great to have him around.”

Players on Form

One player who has been on the lips of many plaudits this season is Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira.

The 23-year-old has picked up two assists so far this season, and made his first start of the season against Everton last weekend, where he seems to have impressed his manager.

Arteta said: “I have said many times that I haven’t played him enough and he hadn’t had enough room in the team with the competition that we play to participate more, but we see every day the talent that he’s got, and what he can bring to the team, and I was really happy with the performance at the weekend.”

With the European games set to come thick and fast, squad rotation is a must, and Arteta outlined the importance of keeping his squad happy.

He said: “To be happy they to play, and they have to feel important, and they have to feel valued, and, they have to feel that we trust them.

“It’s the only way to do it, and I will try to do that in the best possible way, maximising them to get the best possible performance.”

Arteta was also eager to praise the work that Martin Odegaard had done when asked about the club’s journey to the Champions League.

He said: “Well, he’s our captain, a really important player for us and a player that has developed, evolved and been on this journey with us together for a few years.

“He’s been instrumental in everything that we have done, starting from building the culture we wanted, recruiting the profile and players with the right specifics to play the way we want to play, and obviously then the level that he performed in a really consistent way.”

Champions League

It’s safe to say there is a certain buzz around the club since Arsenal qualified for the Champions League, and Arteta reiterated just how much it meant to everyone connected to the club.

He said: “We are proud and excited, I would say it’s been a long time for the club since we have been in the competition and obviously it is the first time for me as a manger as well, so we are looking forward to it.

“We have been chasing it and fighting for it, and now we’ve got it and now we have to make the most out of it,” he continued.

“It starts out at home and I’m sure our supporters are going to be really excited about it, and we need to manage that and enjoy the challenge.”

The Spaniard is expecting an electric atmosphere in the club’s first Champions League game in seven years, and expressed just how important the fans are to him.

He said: “We will see tomorrow night but I’m sure it will be an incredible atmosphere and they will create a special night.

“I played a few of them with the club and have beautiful memories about them.”

It’s been a frustrating seven-years for the Arsenal faithful, and that frustration was also shared by Arteta.

He said: “Every time that I watch it [on TV] and we weren’t there I felt it [frustrated].

“I think you put pressure on yourself, this club has to be in the Champions League, and when I have the job that I have I feel extremely responsible to try and bring the club to the biggest stages and biggest tournaments, and then to be fighting for them.

“It was a process, but we are here and now we have to make the most of it.”

Egyptian midfielder Elneny is the only player in the current squad to have played in the Champions League for the club, and when told the fact, Arteta was asked whether his squads potential lack of experience in the competition could be a potential stumbling block.

He said: “I hope no, we have to treat it like any other game, we are used to playing top opposition every week in the Premier League, and tomorrow again, we are going to have a top side fighting against us.

“The good thing is that we experience that every three or four days in the Premier League, so it couldn’t be any different tomorrow.”

Arteta then pointed out that his squad had the right mix of experience and inexperience.

He said: “It’s great to have a mixture, the excitement it creates to play for the first time, I sense it.

“There are players who have played for many years, some of them who have won it [the Champions League] and it’s just mixing that experience and as well the desire to make your debut in the right way to perform at the highest level.”

PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal were drawn into a group dubbed the ‘Europa League’ group alongside PSV, Seville and RC Lens.

On the face of things Arsenal are strong favourites to top their group, and Arteta is expecting to progress at the very minimum.

“Well, that’s what we want to do, but this is football,” he said.

He continued: “Tomorrow we are going to play against a really good team, they haven’t lost a game, and have won the majority of their games, and they are used to winning like every other team in the Champions League like every other team.”

The 41-year-old manager was also quizzed on one of PSV’s most dangerous attacking talents, Hirving Lozano, however Arteta was quick to explain the playing standard of the Champions League.

He said: “Every player is dangerous at this level and tomorrow we will have a lot of things that we have to control.

“I think the main thing is that we focus on ourselves, and we play at the level we have to play to have the right to win the game.”

Arsenal do not have the best record in Europe recently, having struggled against teams that they were tipped to be favourites against.

When asked if the Gunners had a point to prove, Arteta was eager to explain it was just a normal day at the office.

He said: “Every day we have something to prove, elite sport that’s the thing, tomorrow we have to prove that we have prepared the best possible way, and we are giving the players the best possible chance to play as good as we possibly can to win the game, that is the reality of the sport.

Goalkeeping Union

Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Everton saw Arteta drop his first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for new signing David Raya – and it paid off.

After the game, the Spaniard regretful that he had not had the courage to substitute his goalkeeper in two of the Gunners’ games this season.

These quotes sparked a huge debate among just about everyone, however Arteta was not surprised by the reaction.

He said: “No, because I respect opinions as well, and I understand the questions and I understand historically what has happened, but for me there is nothing different, we have been doing it for many years.

“When Bernd [Leno] was here, we bought Aaron [Ramsdale], and I don’t see any differences.

“But this is my job, I have to answer the questions in the best possible way and the most honest way, and as a manager my job is to do what I feel, and what I feel is always what is best for the team and the club, not for Mikel that’s for sure.”

When quizzed about his goalkeeping choices again, Arteta grew frustrated.

He said: “This is something that I don’t want to get into, I don’t speak about how different Eddie [Nketiah] is to [Gabriel] Martinelli, or to Reiss Nelson, or to whoever.

“Every player has a different personality and characteristics.”