Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Aaron Ramsdale goes to punch the ball against PSV Eindhoven in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
21:5826 minutes ago

Key player from Arsenal

Declan Rice

Rice has already been an integral part of Arteta's system since joining for a total £105m fee, from West Ham earlier this summer. Having proven to be both a leader on the pitch and powerhouse in midfield, the Englishman is certain to be integral in not just this fixture, but the Gunners' entire Champions league campaign. 
21:5331 minutes ago

Probable line-ups of PSV Eindhoven

Team news of PSV Eindhoven:

The visitors are facing doubts over star forward Noa Lang who, like Martinelli for Arsenal, was forced off through injury at the weekend - though the Dutch forward has travelled with the PSV Eindhoven squad.

They have a more than worthy stand-in available for the 24-year-old, however, with Hirving Lozano now at the club. Many of you will recognise the Mexican's name from his time with Italian side Napoli - whom he won Serie A with last season. 

The Eredivisie runners-ups are also without Armando Obispo, who has not featured since March - when the defender suffered a serious knee injury.

Fredrik Oppegård is also ruled out following an operation that he underwent ahead of the current season. 

Brazilian defender Mauro Júnior suffered a serious knee injury in March and also remains sidelined, as he continues his recovery.

Predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lozano; De Jong

21:36an hour ago

Probable line-ups of Arsenal

Team news of Arsenal: 

Arteta has a number of players unavailable for the game through injury, which will do little to aid his plans. The Gunners continue to be without exciting young fullback Jurriën Timber, who is sidelined with a knee injury. 

Veteran midfielder Thomas Partey also remains absent, after the Ghanian suffered a suspected groin injury.

Another player ruled out, who will be a huge blow for Arsenal, is Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian winger was substituted early against Everton after sustaining an injury to his thigh.

Mohamed Elneny is also absent, as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury - which has see him sidelined since January.

Predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz; Saka, Ødegaard, Trossard; Jesus

20:56an hour ago

Who is the referee and their assistants?

The match is going to be refereed by an all-German officiating lineup. The referee is Felix Zwayer, with Stefan Lupp and Eduard Beitinger the assistant referees for the game. To complete the officiating team, Sven Jablonski is the game's fourth official with Marco Fritz on Video Assistant Refereeing duty. 
20:462 hours ago

PSV Eindhoven: An impressive record to build on

Despite not having the same riches as their English counterparts, PSV Eindhoven have lost just 3 times against the Gunners, and only once at the Emirates Stadium.
20:422 hours ago

Arsenal: Hoping to get off to a strong start

Having been away from Europe's elite competition for so long, Mikel Arteta and his side will be eager to get an early win under their belt, especially at home - against one of the the tougher sides in their group.
20:332 hours ago

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London, with a capacity of 60,704 people. The atmosphere at the stadium has become electric over the last few seasons, which means tomorrow is sure to be a special occasion for fans able to attend in person!
20:212 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Match: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven!

My name is Jak Netting and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. It is bound to be an exciting match as Arsenal return to the competition for the first time since the 2016/17 edition of the competition - so make sure you join us here live on VAVEL.com!
VAVEL Logo