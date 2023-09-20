Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Probable line-ups of PSV Eindhoven
Team news of PSV Eindhoven:The visitors are facing doubts over star forward Noa Lang who, like Martinelli for Arsenal, was forced off through injury at the weekend - though the Dutch forward has travelled with the PSV Eindhoven squad.
They have a more than worthy stand-in available for the 24-year-old, however, with Hirving Lozano now at the club. Many of you will recognise the Mexican's name from his time with Italian side Napoli - whom he won Serie A with last season.
The Eredivisie runners-ups are also without Armando Obispo, who has not featured since March - when the defender suffered a serious knee injury.
Fredrik Oppegård is also ruled out following an operation that he underwent ahead of the current season.
Brazilian defender Mauro Júnior suffered a serious knee injury in March and also remains sidelined, as he continues his recovery.
Predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lozano; De Jong
Probable line-ups of Arsenal
Team news of Arsenal:Arteta has a number of players unavailable for the game through injury, which will do little to aid his plans. The Gunners continue to be without exciting young fullback Jurriën Timber, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
Veteran midfielder Thomas Partey also remains absent, after the Ghanian suffered a suspected groin injury.
Another player ruled out, who will be a huge blow for Arsenal, is Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian winger was substituted early against Everton after sustaining an injury to his thigh.
Mohamed Elneny is also absent, as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury - which has see him sidelined since January.
Predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz; Saka, Ødegaard, Trossard; Jesus
Declan RiceRice has already been an integral part of Arteta's system since joining for a total £105m fee, from West Ham earlier this summer. Having proven to be both a leader on the pitch and powerhouse in midfield, the Englishman is certain to be integral in not just this fixture, but the Gunners' entire Champions league campaign.