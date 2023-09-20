Bayern Munich 4-3 Man Utd: Kane scores as Bayern hold on to victory in thriller

Even from the top tier of this magnificent sporting arena, it must have been all too vivid for the 4,000 Manchester United supporters.

Whether it be Andre Onana’s face buried in the turf after an aberration gifted Bayern Munich the lead, or Harry Kane wheeling off in celebration having scored the hosts’ third from the penalty spot, the imagery was all too predictable.

This may not have been vintage Bayern but they still had more than enough to see off this underfire United, and even a flurry of late goals in a chaotic ending could not hide the fact that Erik ten Hag’s team were too easy to play against. The concession of three or more goals in each of their past three outings highlights as much.

Losing by the odd goal in seven may not be as bad as some of the visiting fans feared when they arrived in Bavaria — Bayern, after all, were unbeaten in their previous 27 home Champions League group phase ties.

But, then again, timing is everything and that this is already United’s fourth loss of the campaign hints at the low ebb they are currently at. Admittedly there were positive shoots — not least Rasmus Hojlund scoring his first goal for the club — but a soft underbelly was on view again.

What will be so frustrating for Ten Hag is that his side settled well but lost any early confidence and encouragement as soon as Onana let in Leroy Sane’s daisy-cutter. Going two goals behind before the break was a real set-back and then when a penalty was awarded for a Christian Eriksen handball, only seconds after Hojlund’s goal, Kane’s conversion added salt to the wounds.

There would be a late denouement when Casemiro scored twice but the fact that substitute Matthys Tel converted in between them maintained the idea that Bayern always had United were they wanted them and were able to take this opening group-stage win without pushing too hard.

Story of the game

United’s injury woes were laid bare by with 12 first-team players missing for this trip to Munich and a 21-man squad containing four goalkeepers. Ten Hag is having to change his team’s form without changing his side; only the one alteration was made from the 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion with Facundo Pellistri in for Scott McTominay.

But there was no doubt all eyes were on Kane, facing the club who had long coveted him. The England striker has took well to life at Bayern, scoring four goals in four Bundesliga appearances, but his team were far from settled in the first 20 minutes here.

With the odds against them, United started strongly, attempting to quieten a brooding home crowd, no doubt fuelled with the wares from Oktoberfest. As early as the fourth minute Sven Ulreich was tested at his near post by Eriksen and Pellistri was thwarted by Alphonso Davies.

Getty: James Gill

United were playing direct with Marcus Rashford particularly bright down the left and Bayern’s unease was underlined by Dayot Upamecano being dragged around his station and experiencing a testing 20 minutes or so.

It was a promising start from Ten Hag’s team but it quickly unraveled around the half-hour mark. First came a moment of madness in the 28th minute from Onana. Sane, starting to feel his way into the contest, cut inside, played a one-two with Kane, who held off Lisandro Martinez, and sent a low shot at the United goal.

Onana got down quickly enough but allowed the ball to squirm underneath his body and into the net. If that dented United’s confidence then the wind was truly taken from their sails less than four minutes later when Bayern truly clicked in attack.

Jamaal Musiala displayed intent, running down the inside left channel at Diogo Dalot, who lost the duel. The Bayern winger put his United opponent on the back foot and pulled the ball back for Gnabry whose swiped finish was true.

To their credit, United did attempt a response. Sergio Reguilon delivered a cross into the Bayern area that was asking to be tapped home but Hojlund and Pellistri could not quite reach it. Still, how this first half conspired against United will have been so frustrating for Ten Hag.

The United manager sent his charges out early for the second half, and the sight of the visiting players forming a huddle on the pitch after the interval was telling in its uniqueness. They had a route back into the game within four minutes with Hojlund striking.

Rashford squared when he might have shot and the Dane took a touch before unloading quickly. The effort flicked off Kim Min-jae to beat Ulreich.

But again any uplift was short-lived. Musiala was at Dalot quickly from the restart and the United full-back was forced to divert the German’s shot for a corner. From it, Bayern won the penalty and it was harsh, a letter-of-the-law award, on the advice of the VAR, after Upamecano had thudded a header at Eriksen’s upper arm. Kane tucked the spot-kick into the bottom corner.

That seemed to kill United off but — after Sane struck the post, having already curled a shot narrowly wide, and Onana saved from Kane and substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting while Thomas Muller also found the woodwork — they did stir in a late period of chaos.

Casemiro displayed nifty footwork and some ingenuity after slipping on the ball but managing to poke a finish past Ulreich. That was on 88 minutes and in the second minute of stoppage-time, Joshua Kimmich pinged a deft ball to Tel, who expertly brought it down before slotting home.

Yet another goal came for United in the dying embers of added time. This time Bruno Fernandes sent in a free kick from the left flank which Casemiro headed in from close range. It was a helter-skelter finish but Bayern always had enough.

Player of the game: Jamaal Musiala

The young winger was the shining light for Bayern down the left wing. He created the home team's second goal with a darting run and neat lay-off for Gnabry, and forced the corner which brought about the penalty from which Bayern scored their third goal.