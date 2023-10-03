Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka: "it was big enough not to allow him to continue"

It was a frustrating evening for Mikel Arteta's side. Arsenal's preparations for this match were interrupted by a storm which saw the squad's flight be delayed, as well as Arteta's pre-match press conference be cancelled.

Many thought it would be another walk in the park for Arsenal as Lens sat 15th in Ligue 1 going into the game, but the French team started the game on the front foot.

Lens' fans stole the show as their endless singing and support set the tone for the evening. Right from the kick off, Lens looked the more threatening side, managing to find their way into Arsenal's defensive third on multiple occasions.

Against the run of play, though, Bukayo Saka latched onto a loose pass and played in Gabriel Jesus, who made it 1-0 to the away side on the 14th-minute.

Lens recovered well with a lovely goal curled finish from Adrien Thomasson, equalising the score. Arsenal's night got worse as Bukayo Saka picked up an injury which saw him have to be substituted for Fabio Vieira on the 34th-minute.

The second half saw Arsenal continuously apply slight pressure to Lens but to no avail as they looked poor in the final third. Lens capitalised on this and scored a magnificent team goal finished off by Wahi.

This was enough for Lens as they managed to see the game out and earn themselves a much deserved victory over the Gunners.

Brice Samba saving a shot from Reiss Nelson (GettyImages / Alex Pantling)

Mikel Arteta's Post-Match Comments

The Seriousness of Saka's Injury

Arteta has been criticised by some Arsenal fans on his reluctancy to rest Bukayo Saka. Now the Englishman has picked up an injury before an important match against Manchester City.

"He tried to backheel a ball in the first half and he felt something. It was something muscular and he was uncomfortable to carry on, so we had to take him off.

"We don't know anything more than that, it was big enough not to allow him to continue to play the game and that is obviously a worry for us."

Arteta was asked on Saka's potential availability for the game on the weekend.

"I have no clue, I don't know."

Bukayo Saka down injured vs Lens (A) (GettyImages / Alex Pantling)

Individual Errors Costing Arsenal

This season, as well as last, individual errors, whether it be in attack or defence, have seemed to cost Arsenal some big points. Arteta articulated how he is looking eradicate these mistakes.

"Errors happen in football constantly, every three, four seconds there is an error whether it is yours or the opponents and we have to adapt to that.

"I think today the situation we have more control especially after the first goal and then when we started and we dominated, we have two big chances to score before them, then the game turn around in that situation when they play around us and we defend the box really poorly".

Adrien Thomasson's goal vs Arsenal (GettyImages / Denis Charlet)

The Lens Atmosphere

The Lens crowd were up for this game with a pre-match tifo display, as well as pyrotechnics going off during the match. Arteta shared his thoughts on the atmosphere at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

"Obviously the atmosphere I imagine is a big energy boost for the," he said.

"We knew that it's one of the best. I know them since I played in this country that it is one of the best in the country and it was great to play you know to embrace that moment and to play in that atmosphere.

"In a lot of moments we quietened the crowd, but obviously we give them life you know in those two situations where we conceded the goals."