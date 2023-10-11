Xabi Alonso, a hidden hero

The Spaniard from Toulouse has put the German team Bayer Leverkusen, which in the early 2000s managed to reach a UEFA Champions League final without achieving the glory of being crowned champions, back on the map.

Within his management he has set the fans of all the leagues in Europe to take notice of his eye-catching play and his great results with the 'Aspirin' team, with whom he has been fortunate enough to extend his contract until 2026.

Xabi Alonso 's beginnings as a coach

The Spaniard began his career at the start of the 2018/19 season with Real Madrid Castilla, after passing the UEFA coaching course during the month of May 2018, days before the Russia 2018 World Cup - in which he presented the official ball, Adidas Telstar 18 - to later materialize the title as a full coach.

Photo: MARCA

To achieve this, he had to manage a youth team for at least one year. That is why the Spaniard opted for the Infantil A of the Madrid team, within the U14 category . He managed to stay in charge until June 2019 when he was able to consecrate himself as a manager, to decide to return to the team that marked the beginning of his soccer career, and this time, as a coach: Real Sociedad.

Three seasons at the helm of Real Sociedad B

Alonso decided to pack his bags and land at the Zubieta Sports School in San Sebastian, Spain. During his stay, he managed the second division of his subsidiary team, in which he had no future plans that would involve managing the first division team of the Txuriurdin squad, or leaving to manage another team in which he was passing through during his soccer career.

The Spaniard stated in an interview with Marca that his return was based on vital reasons such as returning home and growing up there, which is why he was excited about the incipient project at Zubieta . He also reiterated that at the time he did not know how far his career as a coach would take him.

Photo: Real Sociedad

In the txuriurdin team he led 98 matches over three seasons since July 2019, with a balance of 40 wins, 23 draws and 35 defeats in which he was the main architect of the promotion of the team to LaLiga Smartbank.

With these excellent results, the tolosarra decided to open new paths in his career as a manager, remaining on good terms with Real Sociedad, and this time, without knowing that his future destination would be far from his home country: Germany.

Photo: MARCA

Leverkusen, the boost to his career

Bayer Leverkusen during the last season 2022/23 was living a crisis that made them fall to relegation positions . After the resounding 4-0 defeat against champions Bayern Munich in Bundesliga matchday 8, in addition to the irretrievable loss in Portugal with two goals against during the Champions League, the club decided to go their own way with the Spanish-Swiss manager, Gerardo Seoane, who had arrived at the club in the previous season 2021/22.

The 'Las Aspirinas' team until October 5, 2022 had a record of 5 defeats, 2 draws and 1 win in just eight games, dropping to 17th place out of 18 participants in the German top flight.

The arrival of the Toulouse native was a litmus test for the German team, which was playing matches in international competitions while trying to save itself from the clutches of relegation and recovering ground to finish the season in the best possible way.

Photo: DW

Alonso arrives in Leverkusen on October 5, 2022, signing a contract until 2024 with the Germans, just taking Seoane's place. During his arrival, the German side's sporting director at the time, Simon Rolfes, mentioned:

"With Xabi Alonso we have signed a coach who, as a player, was for many years an absolute world-class professional, an intelligent strategist and a great success in three of the most demanding European leagues."

The Spaniard, arriving at the helm of his first top-flight club, sought to improve league results and tried to keep the German side alive in the Champions League to secure a place should they drop into the Europa League.

Upon taking the reins of the team, and in the same number of dates as his predecessor, Alonso managed to reverse the balance of eight dates to convert them into 5 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats until the 16th date of the 2022/23 season, in addition to a surprise victory against Bayern Munich in the current 2023 season.

Photo: Bundesliga

The Spaniard closed last season admirably by leaving his team in sixth place in the table, qualifying them directly to the Europa League for the 2023/24 season . And, during that international competition, he managed to climb all the way to the semi-final stage by being defeated by the runner-up team, José Mourinho 's Roma. That Europa League match symbolized the duel between an experienced and competition-winning manager and a rookie coach who has been able to put up a fight with his first first first division team.

Photo: MARCA

Xabi Alonso's current situation

In seven games of the 2023/24 season, the Spanish manager has achieved an astonishing 6 wins and 1 draw, and has yet to taste defeat in the Bundesliga. As if that were not enough, the German team has accumulated two victories in just two matches in the Europa League,, a competition in which it is part of group H. And, as icing on the cake, they have remained alive in the German Cup, passing the first round with a crushing 0-8 result visiting Teutonia 05 and awaiting their match against the third division team, SV Sandhausen.

Photo: Bayer Leverkusen

On August 4, Leverkusen anticipated the rumors circulating on the internet about the Spanish manager's departure to new clubs, and renewed Alonso's contract until June 30, 2026, extending the project that the Spaniard has together with Simon Rolfes and the Spanish president, Fernando Carro.

With a favorable administrative team, a Spanish-speaking president, and the articulation of players whose first language is Spanish, such as Piero Hinapié, Alejandro Grimaldo, Gustavo Puerta and Exequiel Palacios, Xabi Alonso has finally found a new coach; Xabi Alonso has finally found a team that speaks his language while away from home, leaving high expectations for the following seasons and the future of the young players who are being trained at the BayArena.