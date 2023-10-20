Rolls Royce Rice and a debut for Nketiah: A Review of Arsenal's Three Lions in October

Eddie Nketiah of England takes on Martin Boyle of Australia during the international friendly match between England and Australia at Wembley Stadium on October 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The October International break for England saw them face Australia in a friendly match before playing Italy in a European Championship Qualifier.

Despite the initial call up, England Men's Player of the Year, Bukayo Saka, was later withdrawn from squad after being assessed by England's medical professionals. Saka sustained an injury against Lens in the Champions League for Arsenal at beginning of October forcing him out of action ever since. This was expected after Mikel Arteta's post match quotes on his injury status after the Manchester City fixture.

"He could not make it, he has not had a single training session so he will be out (of the England Squad)", England manager Gareth Southgate said.

England vs Australia

England faced off against Australia at Wembley Stadium to kickstart their international break. The squad was very far from full strength with the Italy game in mind.

No Arsenal players featured in the starting XI with Aaron Ramsdale placed on the bench for Sam Johnstone of Crystal Palace. Nketiah was also on the bench with Gareth Southgate opting for an in-form Ollie Watkins to lead the line.

A second half goal by Ollie Watkins saw England run out 1-0 winners against the Australians.

England lining up vs Australia (GettyImages - NurPhoto)

Eddie Nketiah

Starting off the season in good form with goals against Nottingham Forest and Fulham, Nketiah earned himself an England call up for the September international break, however he did not manage to get any minutes that time around.

Eddie Nketiah was awarded his first England cap against Australia coming on for England's only goal scorer on the night , Ollie Watkins, in the 73rd minute of the match. Unfortunately, the Arsenal forward could not really get into the game only providing two touches in the 17 minutes he was on the field for.

Eddie Nketiah of England gets substituted on for his debut during the international friendly match between England and Australia at Wembley Stadium on October 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

In fact, Nketiah is still eligible to play for Ghana as he has not yet featured in a competitive match for England as of yet. The Three Lions do not lack depth in the striking department with the likes of Harry Kane, Ollie Watkins, Callum Wilson, and potentially a returning Ivan Toney all currently ahead of Nketiah in the pecking order, could a nation switch be a potential opportunity for Arsenal's number 14 to display his qualities elsewhere on the international stage?

England vs Italy

A more established England lined up against Italy as a win would guarantee England qualification for Euro 2024. Still no minutes for Aaron Ramsdale as this time Jordan Pickford got the nod ahead of him. Declan Rice started in the midfield with Kalvin Phillips partnering him. Fikayo Tomori and Eddie Nketiah were dropped from the squad for this fixture due to the rules only permitting nations to name a squad of 23 for qualifiers.

The Italians took the lead at Wembley Stadium with a goal by former West Ham forward Gianluca Scamacca. England later equalised with a penalty from Bayern Munich's Harry Kane. Marcus Rashford scored a delightful second for England before Harry Kane completed his brace on the night with a fantastic turn and finish himself. The victory secured England a ticket for Germany in June 2024.

England lining up vs Italy (GettyImages - Naomi Baker)

Declan Rice

Rice's form for Arsenal this season has been nothing short of fantastic putting the questions over his large price tag to bed. The midfielder has impressed in big games for the Gunners this season being heavily involved in huge wins against Manchester United and Manchester City. The 24-year-old's club form carried over into the international break with a terrific performance against Italy.

Despite losing his marker Scamacca for Italy's opener, Rice salvaged his mistake with a formidable performance from then on. Reunited with his usual midfield partner for the national team Kalvin Phillips, Rice looked assured both in and out of possession.

Declan Rice vs Italy (GettyImages - Michael Regan - The FA)

His line breaking pass into Jude Bellingham allowed the 20-year-old to play a quick 1-2 with Harry Kane which eventually saw the Real Madrid star get brought down in the box winning England a penalty.

Rice won 100% of his aerial and ground duels as well as completing all of his long balls attempted. A very solid performance from Rice sets him in good stead for the short trip to Chelsea this coming weekend with Arsenal.

England's Remaining Fixtures

England complete their qualification process for Euro 2024 with matches against Malta and North Macedonia in November.

Having already qualified, it is a perfect chance for Southgate to evaluate his options, such as solving the complex goalkeeper debate, before he needs to announce his squad for Germany.