1. FC Union Berlin return to the Bundesliga after the international break in dire form following seven consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Die Eisernen have not won a game of any description since beating SV Darmstadt in August.

They fell to a 4-2 defeat away at Borussia Dortmund last time out, a game in which they led 2-1 at halftime.

Amidst the poor form, the international break provided Union fans with some joy as fan-favourite striker Kevin Behrens was handed his international debut for Germany.

It has been quite the journey for the 32-year-old, who was playing in the 2. Bundesliga as recently as 2021.

New coach Julian Nagelsmann has taken a liking to the striker, who has scored all four goals this season with his head.

Urs Fischer will be hoping his side can use their strong home record to turn the tide back to the achieving success of the last couple of seasons.

However, VfB Stuttgart will not be an easy opponent to rediscover it against.

Die Roten have started the Bundesliga season on fire, winning six of their seven games, leaving them second behind Bayer Leverkusen.

It is their best start to a campaign for 28 years. This is a stark contrast to last season, where they relied on a relegation playoff win over Hamburg SV to stay in the division.

Their dominant performances have been spearheaded by striker Serhou Guirassy, who has produced an astonishing 13 goals in seven games.

The Guinea international produced a hat trick away at VfL Wolfsburg last game, making him the most prolific forward in Europe.

His run is a Bundesliga-record start to a season, and Union will have their work cut out to stop it.

In addition to the firing attack, coach Sebastien Hoeneß has developed a solid defence.

They have kept three clean sheets so far this season thanks to the stand-out performances of centre-back Waldemar Anton and goalkeeper Alexander Nübel.

Despite their successful start to the campaign, VfB will still need to be at their very best to get a result at the Alte Försterei.

Die Roten have not won in five attempts at the ground and have only beaten Union once in the ten games they have faced off.

For the hosts, Stuttgart will provide happy memories.

It was VfB who they overcame in the 2019 relegation playoff to achieve their first-ever promotion to the Bundesliga, and they will hope for a similar result this weekend.

Team News

1. FC Union Berlin

András Schäfer, Josip Juranović, Jérôme Rousillon, and Mikkel Kaufmann are all unavailable due to injury.

Goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow is a doubt due to illness.

Josha Vagonman (fitness) and Nikolas Nartey (knee) are unavailable.

Goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow is doubtful due to a hip injury.

Likely Line Ups

1. FC Union Berlin

Rønnow; Doekhi, Bonucci, Leite; Trimmel (c), Král, Laïdouni, Haberer, Gosens; Becker, Behrens

Nübel; Stenzel, Rouault, Anton (c), Ito; Karazor, Stiller; Silas, Millot, Führich; Guirassy

Key Players

1. FC Union Berlin

Robin Gosens celebrates goal against Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

Despite Union's recent poor form, Robin Gosens still stands out for Die Eisernen.

The summer arrival has contributed four goals in seven games this season—one more than he got for Inter Milan last term.

The German international plays an essential role on the left-hand side of Urs Fischer's system, providing defensive Intelligence alongside his attacking abilities.

Other summer arrivals, such as Brenden Aaronson and David Datro Fofana, have struggled since coming to Germany, making Gosens' contributions even more valuable.

VfB Stuttgart

Serhou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart scores his teams first goal from the penalty spot during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and VfL Wolfsburg at MHPArena on October 7, 2023 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)

The striker has been in red-hot form this season, scoring 13 goals in seven Bundesliga games.

He has scored two more than his entire contribution last season (11 goals).

To put it in perspective, last season's Bundesliga top scorers, Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Füllkrug, scored 16 goals each for the entire campaign.

Guirassy's fast start to the campaign is the best ever in German football, beating Robert Lewandowski's previous record.

His performances rightfully earned him Bundesliga Player of the Month for September.

He didn't slow down in the international break, scoring his third-ever goal for Guinea.

Notable clubs from across Europe will come knocking when the transfer window opens if the striker continues to produce at this astonishing rate.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The Saturday afternoon kick-off is being played at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in Köpenick, Berlin.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off for this match is scheduled to be at 14:30 (BST).

How can I watch?

The game is available on Sky Sports Football and can be streamed on the Sky Sports Website/App.