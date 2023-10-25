Young Boys 1-3 Manchester City: Haaland scores twice in the holders' Champions League victory.

Erling Haaland of Man City celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester City at Stadion Wankdorf on October 25, 2023 in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo by Manuel Winterberger/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Manchester City beat Young Boys 3-1 in Switzerland, as it was a comfortable night for the champions of Europe.

Man City went into the game unbeaten in the last 15 matches in the UEFA Champions League, with only Manchester United having ever gone longer without losing in English teams' history in the European Cup or Champions League. That run now extends to 16 matches.

Story of the game

Erling Haaland scored two second-half goals, first through a penalty kick and then with a wonderful curling effort to score his first goal in the Champions League in six games.

There were concerns leading up to the game over the artificial playing surface at Stadion Wankdorf, and it was clear to see that the players were struggling with the pitch as a few players were slipping throughout the opening stages.

With three-quarters of the possession, City dominated the first half and were only stopped by a last-ditch attempt to hook off the line after goalkeeper Racioppi misplayed the ball onto Matheus Nunes for what would have been a pretty fortunate first goal.

However, Young Boys made an impression by the interval. They moved quickly up the pitch, placing first Cedric Itten and second Sandro Lauper in prime positions to cause a stir, but they gave up and fluffed their lines due to the strong wind.

Although it was obvious that City wanted to win the game quickly and quickly established a possession-heavy dominance, their first-half finishing was as bit as dubious as the players' outfit choice when they came for the game.

Just minutes into the second half, City took the lead when Manuel Akanji struck the woodwork on one corner and Ruben Dias made a great stop onto the crossbar on the next, setting Akanji up to score on the rebound this time.

Manuel Akanji of Man City (C) celebrates his goal with team during the UEFA Champions League Group Stage match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester City at Stadion Wankdorf on October 25, 2023 in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo by Luigi Rizzo/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

After the goal, it appeared as though the defending champions would have an easy night, but three minutes later, Young Boys tied the score.

The Stadion Wankdorf went into raptures as Meschak Elia lifted an incredible chip over Ederson after Rico Lewis played an offside trap milliseconds too late due to a clever ball in behind.

Grealish ducked under three tackles to fire into a packed box, and Rodri was the first to divert the ball just in time to be taken out by a small challenge in the box. Erling Haaland got his first Champions League goal of the season when referee Morten Krogh decided it deserved a penalty.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City scores the team's second goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester City at Stadion Wankdorf on October 25, 2023 in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

After some deft combination play with Haaland, Julian Alvarez thought he had made it three off the bench. However, a VAR examination revealed that Grealish had handballed during the build-up, cancelling his goal.

Haaland's second goal eliminated any possibility that City would pay for that choice. The Norwegian moved the ball to his right foot and whipped it into the top corner to guarantee a nervous ending to what was still going to be another rocky group stage encounter.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City challenges Anthony Racioppi of Young Boys during the UEFA Champions League match between BSC Young Boys and Manchester City at Stadion Wankdorf on October 25, 2023 in Bern, Switzerland. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

After winning three straight games in Group G, City can now guarantee their place in the final 16 for the eleventh time in a row if they defeat the Swiss team at home in the next two weeks.

Player of the game: Rodri

Rodri was outstanding tonight, at the centre of City's midfield. He put a shift in and also won City a penalty for his troubles. Rodri is a vital cog in the Guardiola wheel and is proving to be one of the most important players for City.