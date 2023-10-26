As it Happened: Liverpool thrash Toulouse
21:25a day ago

Highlights: Phenomenal Liverpool Thrash Toulouse

21:23a day ago

Signing off

It was a fantastic night for Liverpool, who continued their perfect start in the Europa League. However, they did not have it all their way tonight, but their stunning finishing gave Toulouse absolutely no chance, and by the end of the game, Liverpool were in complete control.

Liverpool are going to take some stopping in this competition as they look a cut above the standard.

21:17a day ago

Man of the Match: Ryan Gravenberch

It was a phenomenal night for the midfielder, who was everywhere. Defended well, attacked phenomenally, always looked a threat, and was deserving of a goal (even if it was from a poor Nünez miss). A quality night from the midfielder.
21:05a day ago

Young Reds have successful debuts in Europe

20:54a day ago

FT: Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse

Liverpool thrash Toulouse, at Anfield, as they go three unbeaten in the UEFA Europa League. A great night for Liverpool as they now have daylight between themselves and second placed, Toulouse. You have to feel Liverpool will go very deep in this Competition.  
20:51a day ago

GOAL: Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse

MOHAMMED SALAH ROUNDS OF A PERFECT NIGHT FOR LIVERPOOL. He shows incredible control from about 6yards out and smashes it into the top corner. 6 in 6 for Salah at Anfield this season. What a way to round of his 70th apperance for Liverpool in Europe
20:50a day ago

90+1: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse

Joe Gomez lets one fly from about 35yards out, but its quite a way from causing the goalkeeper any trouble!
20:49a day ago

90: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse

Just the three minutes of additional time at the end of the second half. 
20:47a day ago

88: Jones makes way

Curtis Jones is off, as James McConnelll comes on to make his Liverpool debut. 
20:46a day ago

87: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse:

After a short stoppage, we are back underway at Anfield.
20:46a day ago

86: FULL TIME??

We have a stoppage at Anfield after someone in the crowd blew a whistle to jokingly signify the end of the game. 
20:44a day ago

84: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse

Stunning play from Toulouse to get out of there own half with a beautiful back heel. However, Liverpool have far too many back in numbers for the attack to go any further than the edge of the Liverpool area. 
20:41a day ago

80: Thijs Dallinga Subbed.

The man who has had a goal contribution in every European match he has played in this season has been replaced by Yanis Begraou. Result aside, another strong perfomance from the striker this evening
20:38a day ago

77: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse

Chance! Toulouse do well to recover the ball on the halfway line, they work the ball to the edge of the area, but fail to beat Kelleher. 
20:37a day ago

76: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse

Liverpool in cruise control here now. The game has began to peter out. 
20:33a day ago

Toulouse changes!

67mins: triple substitution Gelabert, Genreau and Magri all on, as Suazo, Cásseres and Dønnum. 

73mins: Mikkel Desler makes way for Warren Kamanzi 

20:29a day ago

69: Gravenberch makes way for the Egyptian King

Mohammed Salah is on for Ryan Gravenberch, who has a strong case to be Man of the Match this evening.  Tonights apperance for Salah makes him the 13th player to reach 70 European appearances for the Reds.
20:27a day ago

64: Changes for Liverpool

A triple change for the Reds as Luke Chambers, Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nünez make way for Scanlon, Quansah and Cody Gakpo. 

 

20:23a day ago

GOAL: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse

WOW. Incredible feet from Nunez who is played through by Jota, dumps his defender on the floor, get into the box one on one with the keeper and HITS THE POST. But Gravenberch is there to follow it up and put Liverpool three ahead. 4-1.  
20:22a day ago

Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch has been unbelievable tonight. By far Liverpool's best player, confident on the ball, breaking play up. Dribbling well and looking like a massive threat to Toulouse It has been a brilliant night so far for the Dutchman.
20:20a day ago

59: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse

Nothing comes from the corner as Liverpool counter. Gravenberch finds himself in space. Shoots from outside of the box, but the keeper matches it. 
20:19a day ago

59: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse

Toulouse still looking a threat. This time winning a corner. But everything is far too easy with Liverpool looking poor at the back. 
20:18a day ago

57: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse

Sensible game management from Liverpool, who have started to slow the game down and attempt to control the ball a bit more to try and neutralise Toulouse as they have been growing more and more into the game.
20:10a day ago

50: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse

Toulouse really having a go here. This game is far from over.. 
20:06a day ago

47: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse

TOULOUSE MISS AN ABSOLUTE SITTER! A complete shocker from Kelleher who gives the ball away, with a bad pass out from inside his own box. But its then great play from Toulouse, who manage to take the goalkeeper completly out of the equation, all Gabriel Suazo has to do is put it anywhere into the gaping net apart from the Right Hand post which Trent was covering. He shoots, straight towards Trent, who blocks it and keeps it at 3-1. A missed opportunity by the French side.
20:04a day ago

Back underway for the Second Half!

The teams are out and we are ready for the second half. Liverpool lead 3-1 and will look to carry on building off of a successful first half. 

The Reds have got us underway for the second half. 

20:03a day ago

Liverpool Lead at HT

19:48a day ago

HT: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse

Liverpool lead 3-1 at halftime, but they have not had it all their own way as Toulouse have looked a threat on the break and have gotten into the Liverpool final third quite easily. However, some top-notch finishing has put Liverpool in control at Anfield! 

You'd expect Klopp will demand that his side tighten up their defending in the second half.

19:46a day ago

45: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse

The fourth official has indicated a minimum of 2 minutes added time at the end of the first half. 
19:40a day ago

38: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse

Chance! Toulouse have another chance and its far too simple. Liverpool's defence showing their weaknesses as they're so easily played through. 
19:35a day ago

GOAL: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse

Nunez thumps it home to put Liverpool into cruise control. Stunning play from Liverpool with driving runs completly throwing the Toulouse defence. Jones shot, which was blocked, the ball hit his hand, deflected towards Nunez who smashed it into the back of the net from a couple of yards out. 3-1.
19:31a day ago

GOAL: Liverpool 2-1 Toulouse

Endo has his first Liverpool goal! A well worked short corner falls to Trent on the edge of the box, who curls it in and Endo beautifully headers it into the back of the net. 2-1.
19:31a day ago

29: Liverpool 1-1 Toulouse

Liverpool starting to look the part now!
19:30a day ago

27: Liverpool 1-1 Toulouse

SAVE! Liverpool play beautiful football with a stunning cross-field pass from Alexander-Arnold to Gravenberch, who runs across the Toulouse box and gets a shot away from the edge, which nestles towards the bottom left as the keeper's strong hand palms it away for a corner.
19:25a day ago

23: Liverpool 1-1 Toulouse

Toulouse have a new lease of life since their equaliser.  They look comfortable on the ball and are very quick to win it back when Liverpool get into the final third really limiting what Liverpool can do going forward. 
19:16a day ago

GOAL: Liverpool 1-1 Toulouse

From nowhere Toulouse are level at Anfield! What a counter. A beautiful ball from Dønnum plays Dalingha through, who has a long way to travel towards goal and travel he did. With a great low driven shot Kehller could to nothing. Liverpool made it easy for Toulouse, but there will be not complaints from the French side. 1-1. 
19:16a day ago

13: Liverpool 1-0 Toulouse

Nunez Close! What a save from Restes, to deny Liverpool their second. 
19:11a day ago

GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Toulouse

Diogo Jota puts Liverpool in front! He glides past three Toulouse defenders, into the box and shoots with his side foot across the keeper into the back of the net. 1-0.  
19:09a day ago

7: Liverpool 0-0 Toulouse

Toulouse are showing some real ambition in attack. Liverpool haven't quite gotten started yet. An interesting start to the first half

The Toulouse fans behind the goal are certainly enjoying what they're seeing from their side!

19:01a day ago

We are underway!

Toulouse get us started. As Liverpool look to extend unbeaten run in Europe to three. 
18:59a day ago

The Teams are Here!

The Europa League anthem rings around Anfield. The teams are out. The crowd are loud. We are just moments away from Kick Off in this Europa League Clash. 
18:57a day ago

Two in a row for Toulouse?

Toulouse are looking to win consecutive games in the same campaign in Europe for the first time since 1987-88.
18:53a day ago

A good omen for Liverpool?

Liverpool have only lost two of their previous fifteen  European home games against French clubs, winning their last three in a row since a 1-2 defeat to Lyon in the 2009-10 UEFA Champions League group stage.
18:45a day ago

Luke Chambers awarded first team debut.

Preston-born 19-year-old Luke Chambers has been awarded his first-team debut this evening for Liverpool.

The England Under-19 international will slot in at left back, with Konstantinos Tsimikas being dropped to the bench while Andy Robertson is out with a shoulder injury.

18:07a day ago

Toulouse make one change!

Toulouse make the one change from their side that drew to Reims at the weekend. Moussa Diarra comes into the side as César Gelabert drops to the bench. 
18:02a day ago

In the Red Corner!

Liverpool have made eight changes from the side that ran out victorious against their Merseyside rivals on Saturday.

Kelleher comes in for Allison on goal. Gomez, Matip, and Chambers come into defence while van Dijk, Konaté, and Tsmikas drop to the bench. Darwin Nunez returns to attack. While Harvey Elliot, Wataru Endo, and Curtis Jones come into the picture.

There is no room for Mohammed Salah in the starting XI, who starts on the bench.

17:20a day ago

Anfield Awaits!

19:402 days ago

Tune in here for Liverpool vs Toulouse

I look forward to bringing the game to you live as it happens, in what is bound to be a fascinating affair. Do not miss a detail of the match Liverpool vs. Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League with live updates and commentary from VAVEL.
19:352 days ago

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

Mumbai- 00:30 AM (Friday 27th October)

Beijing-  3:00 AM (Friday 27th October)

Sydney- 6:00 AM (Friday 27th October)

Los Angeles- 12:00 PM

Cape Town- 9:00 PM

Istanbul- 10:00 PM

Dubai- 11:00 PM

19:302 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the game is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, and will kick-off at 8:00 PM BST.
19:252 days ago

Liverpool vs Toulouse Prediction

From our pre-match video analysis, defensively, Toulouse look like a soft touch, and should Liverpool be able to get their usual free-flowing attacking play together, there is a high possibility that they could blow the French side away.

Against Reims at the weekend, Toulouse found themselves on the back foot extremely often and could not handle the Reims attack; they seemingly got away with a draw due to the fact the Reims attackers did not have their shooting boots on. Salah and Co. will have a field day if Toulouse defend in the same manner they did on Sunday.

Toulouse's best chance in the game will be from set pieces, which they seemingly enjoy; however, Liverpool should feel they will be able to cope with whatever the French side throws at them.

19:202 days ago

Previous meetings between Liverpool and Toulouse

The two sides have only met each other twice in their histories, both in the 2007/08 Champions League Group Stages, where Liverpool were victorious on both occasions (4-0 at Anfield, 1-0 at the Stadium de Toulouse). Liverpool reached the Champions League semi-final that year, and they will be hoping for similar success in this seasons Europa League.
19:152 days ago

Thijs Dallinga, the man to watch!

The young Dutch striker is a real threat, with five goal contributions (3G and 2A) in all competitions so far this season.

In Europe, Dallinga has had a strong start to his campaign with a goal and an assist in Toulouse's opening two matches. Can he carry on with his strong European form at Anfield?

19:102 days ago

Mohammed Salah, the man to watch!

The Egyptian has had a fantastic start to the season, and he will look to continue that in the Europa League. So far this season, in his eleven appearances (all comps), Salah has twelve goal involvements (8G, 4A). Toulouse will certainly have their hands full trying to contain one of the most in-form attackers on the planet.
19:052 days ago

Toulouse Early Team News

Toulouse have just one player unavailable from their squad that drew with Reims on Sunday, Naatan Skyttä, who has not travelled with the squad.

 

Predicted XI: Restes; Desler, Costa, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Sierro, Casseres JR, Schmidt; Dønnum, Dallinga, Gelabert

19:002 days ago

Liverpool Early Team News

Liverpool team news:

Liverpool's squad is not too different from the one that they had in their Merseyside Derby victory on Saturday. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Andy Robertson, who sustained a shoulder injury while away on international duty with Scotland, had surgery and "all went well". However, there is not yet a clear timeline for his recovery.

Klopp also confirmed that Cody Gakpo has returned from injury and is available for the squad on Thursday night. While Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcântara have not been training with the team,

Darwin Nunez, who was left out of the game at the weekend due to "cramps," is available for the Europa League clash.

Predicted XI: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Alister, Elliott; Salah, Núñez, Diaz.

18:552 days ago

Who is the referee and their assistants?

The referee for Liverpool vs. Toulouse will be Rade Obrenovič. The assistants are Jure Praprotnik and Grega Kordež. David Šmajc is the fourth official, while Christian Dingert is on VAR.
18:502 days ago

Toulouse: Struggling Ligue 1 side set their sights upon European upset

Toulouse, who qualified for the Europa League by winning the French Cup, have taken just two wins away from their first nine league fixtures this season. The French side currently sit tenth in Ligue 1. However, they will be looking to put that behind them as they travel to Anfield for a Europa League clash.

In Europe, Toulouse have had a stable start, sitting second in the group and taking a win and a draw away from their opening two games.

18:452 days ago

Liverpool: Looking to tighten their grip at the top of the group

Liverpool, one of the favourites in the Europa League, have started off to a flyer; they have taken maximum points from their first two games and will look to extend their European unbeaten run to three as they face the team sitting in second, Toulouse.
18:402 days ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Anfield, a stadium built in 1884 with a capacity of 54,074 spectators.
18:352 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Europa League match: Liverpool vs Toulouse Live Updates!

My name is Bobby Manzi, and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
