As it Happened: Liverpool thrash Toulouse

Highlights: Phenomenal Liverpool Thrash Toulouse
Signing off
Liverpool are going to take some stopping in this competition as they look a cut above the standard.
Man of the Match: Ryan Gravenberch
Young Reds have successful debuts in Europe
Debuts for Calum Scanlon and James McConnell tonight 👊
FT: Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse
GOAL: Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse
90+1: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse
90: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse
88: Jones makes way
87: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse:
86: FULL TIME??
84: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse
80: Thijs Dallinga Subbed.
77: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse
76: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse
Toulouse changes!
73mins: Mikkel Desler makes way for Warren Kamanzi
69: Gravenberch makes way for the Egyptian King
64: Changes for Liverpool
GOAL: Liverpool 4-1 Toulouse
Ryan Gravenberch
59: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse
59: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse
57: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse
50: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse
47: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse
Back underway for the Second Half!
The Reds have got us underway for the second half.
Liverpool Lead at HT
Two to the good at the break.
HT: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse
You'd expect Klopp will demand that his side tighten up their defending in the second half.
45: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse
38: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse
GOAL: Liverpool 3-1 Toulouse
GOAL: Liverpool 2-1 Toulouse
29: Liverpool 1-1 Toulouse
27: Liverpool 1-1 Toulouse
23: Liverpool 1-1 Toulouse
GOAL: Liverpool 1-1 Toulouse
13: Liverpool 1-0 Toulouse
GOAL: Liverpool 1-0 Toulouse
7: Liverpool 0-0 Toulouse
The Toulouse fans behind the goal are certainly enjoying what they're seeing from their side!
We are underway!
The Teams are Here!
Two in a row for Toulouse?
A good omen for Liverpool?
Luke Chambers awarded first team debut.
The England Under-19 international will slot in at left back, with Konstantinos Tsimikas being dropped to the bench while Andy Robertson is out with a shoulder injury.
Toulouse make one change!
In the Red Corner!
Kelleher comes in for Allison on goal. Gomez, Matip, and Chambers come into defence while van Dijk, Konaté, and Tsmikas drop to the bench. Darwin Nunez returns to attack. While Harvey Elliot, Wataru Endo, and Curtis Jones come into the picture.
There is no room for Mohammed Salah in the starting XI, who starts on the bench.
The Reds to take on Toulouse tonight:
Anfield Awaits!
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
Beijing- 3:00 AM (Friday 27th October)
Sydney- 6:00 AM (Friday 27th October)
Los Angeles- 12:00 PM
Cape Town- 9:00 PM
Istanbul- 10:00 PM
Dubai- 11:00 PM
What time does the game kick-off?
Liverpool vs Toulouse Prediction
Against Reims at the weekend, Toulouse found themselves on the back foot extremely often and could not handle the Reims attack; they seemingly got away with a draw due to the fact the Reims attackers did not have their shooting boots on. Salah and Co. will have a field day if Toulouse defend in the same manner they did on Sunday.
Toulouse's best chance in the game will be from set pieces, which they seemingly enjoy; however, Liverpool should feel they will be able to cope with whatever the French side throws at them.
Previous meetings between Liverpool and Toulouse
Thijs Dallinga, the man to watch!
In Europe, Dallinga has had a strong start to his campaign with a goal and an assist in Toulouse's opening two matches. Can he carry on with his strong European form at Anfield?
Mohammed Salah, the man to watch!
Toulouse Early Team News
Predicted XI: Restes; Desler, Costa, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Sierro, Casseres JR, Schmidt; Dønnum, Dallinga, Gelabert
Liverpool Early Team News
Liverpool's squad is not too different from the one that they had in their Merseyside Derby victory on Saturday. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Andy Robertson, who sustained a shoulder injury while away on international duty with Scotland, had surgery and "all went well". However, there is not yet a clear timeline for his recovery.
Klopp also confirmed that Cody Gakpo has returned from injury and is available for the squad on Thursday night. While Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcântara have not been training with the team,
Darwin Nunez, who was left out of the game at the weekend due to "cramps," is available for the Europa League clash.
Predicted XI: Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Alister, Elliott; Salah, Núñez, Diaz.
Who is the referee and their assistants?
Toulouse: Struggling Ligue 1 side set their sights upon European upset
In Europe, Toulouse have had a stable start, sitting second in the group and taking a win and a draw away from their opening two games.