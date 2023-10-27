RB Leipzig vs 1.FC Köln: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 9, 2023

RB Leipzig return to Bundesliga action after their 3-1 win over Crvena zvezda in the Champions League midweek.

Their opponents on the other hand have had an exceedingly difficult start to the campaign, having picked up just four points from their first eight games.

Köln's victory 3-1 over bitter rivals Mönchengladbach will undoubtedly be a massive source of confidence to Baumgart's side.

They were fired up from the off, with the team having spoken to their ultras before the match and it was clear how much it meant to both the fans and players.

However, Die Geißböcke face an extremely difficult test in Marco Rose's Leipzig side, who are currently unbeaten in five Bundesliga matches and could go as high as third in the table at the end of this Gameweek.

Last time out Rose's side travelled to, and won 3-1 at newly promoted Darmstadt who have started the season better than some might have predicted before a ball was kicked.

Though, Loïs Openda needed just one minute to put Die Roten Bullen ahead, as well as adding to his tally just after 70 minutes to take the game away from Die Lilien.

The ridiculous wealth of striking options in the Bundesliga has slightly overshadowed Openda's start to the season, but the former Lens star has replaced the departed Nkunku with deadly efficiency.

The Belgian has scored six goals in his first eight Bundesliga appearances, a new record in the Bundesliga for Leipzig.

Team news

RB Leipzig

Despite a demanding fixture schedule and all-action football, Rose has confirmed his squad has a clean bill of health for the Köln clash.

The club's longest serving player Yussuf Poulsen has penned a contract extension until 2026 this week and is expected to start alongside Openda once again.

Willi Orban (knee) and El Chadaille Bitshiabu (knee) are both still out.

1.FC Köln

Köln similarly have almost their entire squad to choose from with just a handful of exceptions.

Ahead of the fixture, Baumgart said Florian Dietz has completed training this week, as has 21-year-old Jan Thielmann, but it is still too early for the pair to return.

Christensen (muscular), Katterbach (knee) are out, and Faride Alidou is a doubt due to illness.

Likely lineups

RB Leipzig

Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Castello, Raum; Xavi, Kampl (c), Schlager, Forsberg; Openda, Poulsen

1.FC Köln

Schwäbe; Carstensen, Hübers, Chabot, Paqarada; Martel, Ljubičić; Maina, Kainz (c), Waldschmidt; Selke

Key players

RB Leipzig - Xavi Simons

Xavi Simons has been a revelation since arriving in Saxony and both he and the club have hinted that they would love to extend his stay at the club beyond his initial loan spell.

The former Barcelona youth product is the key creative force in Rose's side, having contributed three goals and four assists in eight league games.

Playing on the left, he can often be seen cutting inside on his stronger right foot, but he is equally dangerous when he drifts into central positions with pace to burn.

In a team with so many talented players, Simons showcases his qualities in a way that despite the talent around him, he manages to look a class above the rest.

1.FC Köln - Florian Kainz

Florian Kainz became the new club captain at Köln after club legends Timo Horn and Jonas Hector departed the club in the summer.

Scoring twice in the Rhine derby, the Austrian was key to the Billygoats' success last week and will hope his brace is a sign of things to come.

The difficult start to the season and the drama surrounding the club with the rumoured transfer ban have made some people nervous about the club's safety in the Bundesliga.

With three goals already this campaign, Kainz is halfway to matching his goal tally of last season, despite the added responsibility of being captain in a difficult time for the club.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, on Saturday afternoon and due to kick-off at 5:30pm (GMT).

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Football on TV, the Sky Sports app and with a NowTV Sports Membership.