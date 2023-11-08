Arsenal vs Sevilla: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
New York - 3:00PM
Rio de Janeiro - 5:00PM
Madrid - 9:00PM
Cape Town - 10:00PM
Istanbul - 11:00PM
Mumbai - 1:30AM (Thursday)
Beijing - 4:00AM
Perth - 4:00AM
Seoul - 5:00AM
Sydney - 7:00AM
What time does the game kick-off?
Arsenal vs Sevilla prediction
Predicted score: Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla
Recent games between Arsenal and Sevilla
The last game finished 2-1 to Arsenal, in the reverse fixture last month.
Before then they played twice in 2007, where Arsenal won 3-0 at home, before losing 3-1 in Seville.
Key Player from Sevilla
The 26-year-old is a very effective target man and can bully his way past defenders, while also being a real danger in the air and from set pieces too.
In a game where Sevilla may expect to receive limited chances, having someone as clinical as En-Nesyri could prove vital to their chances of a positive result.
Key Player from Arsenal
With the absence of Sevilla's starting left-back, Acuna, the Gunners, and Saka, have a real opportunity to target that side of the pitch.
With seven goal involvements already this season, despite some fitness concerns, the 22-year-old has already shown his quality yet again, and could well prove to be the difference against the Spanish side.
Probable line-up of Sevilla
Team news of Sevilla:Both Adnan Januzaj and Marcão are unable to feature due to not being registered to play in the competition.
Sergio Ramos will also play no role in the game as he continues to recover from a calf injury.
Marcos Acuna and Ørjan Nyland have both also not travelled with the squad for the game.
Predicted XI:
Dmitrović, Navas, Gudelj, Badé, Pedrosa; Soumare, Sow; Lukebakio, Rakitić, Ocampos; En-Nesyri
Probable line-up of Arsenal
Team news of Arsenal:Jurriën Timber is sidelined with a serious knee injury, which is expected to rule him out of most of the season.
Thomas Partey is also not expected to feature until 2024, as he recovers from an unknown injury.
Emile Smith-Rowe also cannot feature for Arteta's side, as a knee injury rules him out for a number of weeks.
Both Martin Ødegaard and Eddie Nketiah are doubts for the game, with neither player training on Tuesday because of minor issues, though the latter is seen as having a better chance of featuring.
Predicted XI:
Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli; Trossard
Who is the referee and their assistants?
The fourth official for the match is Horatiu Mercia Fesnic, also from Romania.
The video assistant referee (VAR) is Bastian Dankert, from Germany, and the assistant VAR is Benoît Millot, from France.
Sevilla: In desperate need of a win
While it would not be impossible if they lose, a win would go a long way to keep the matter in their own hands.
Arsenal: Have a chance to seal qualification to the knockouts
If the Gunners win against Sevilla, they would need an RC Lens win in the other game to ensure that they advance to the knockouts.
Even if results do not fall in their favour, Mikel Arteta's side will have two more opportunities to get the job done.