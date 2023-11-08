Arsenal vs Sevilla: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match
Erik Lamela lunges into a tackle on Jorginho (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images)

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here for Arsenal vs Sevilla

Do not miss a detail of the match Arsenal vs Sevilla live updates and commentary from VAVEL.
What time does the game kick-off across the world?

Los Angeles - 12:00PM

New York - 3:00PM

Rio de Janeiro - 5:00PM

Madrid - 9:00PM

Cape Town - 10:00PM

Istanbul - 11:00PM

Mumbai - 1:30AM (Thursday)

Beijing - 4:00AM

Perth - 4:00AM

Seoul - 5:00AM

Sydney - 7:00AM

What time does the game kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 8:00PM GMT, and will be shown live on TNT Sports 2, as well as on the Discovery+ app.
Arsenal vs Sevilla prediction

While they will still need to focus and work hard, I predict that Arsenal will record a somewhat comfortable home victory over Sevilla - though this could change depending on whether the hosts rotate heavily or not. 

Predicted score: Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla

Recent games between Arsenal and Sevilla

These sides have only faced each other three times in a competitive setting.

The last game finished 2-1 to Arsenal, in the reverse fixture last month.

Before then they played twice in 2007, where Arsenal won 3-0 at home, before losing 3-1 in Seville. 

Key Player from Sevilla

Youssef En-Nesyri has already scored five goals this season, and has been a key part in how Diego Alonso sets up his Sevilla side.

The 26-year-old is a very effective target man and can bully his way past defenders, while also being a real danger in the air and from set pieces too. 

In a game where Sevilla may expect to receive limited chances, having someone as clinical as En-Nesyri could prove vital to their chances of a positive result.

Key Player from Arsenal

It goes without saying that Bukayo Saka is an integral part of Arsenal's team, and can singlehandedly change games at will. 

With the absence of Sevilla's starting left-back, Acuna, the Gunners, and Saka, have a real opportunity to target that side of the pitch.

With seven goal involvements already this season, despite some fitness concerns, the 22-year-old has already shown his quality yet again, and could well prove to be the difference against the Spanish side.

Probable line-up of Sevilla

Team news of Sevilla:

Both Adnan Januzaj and Marcão are unable to feature due to not being registered to play in the competition.

Sergio Ramos will also play no role in the game as he continues to recover from a calf injury.

Marcos Acuna and Ørjan Nyland have both also not travelled with the squad for the game.

Predicted XI:

Dmitrović, Navas, Gudelj, Badé, Pedrosa; Soumare, Sow; Lukebakio, Rakitić, Ocampos; En-Nesyri

Probable line-up of Arsenal

Team news of Arsenal:

Jurriën Timber is sidelined with a serious knee injury, which is expected to rule him out of most of the season.

Thomas Partey is also not expected to feature until 2024, as he recovers from an unknown injury.

Emile Smith-Rowe also cannot feature for Arteta's side, as a knee injury rules him out for a number of weeks.

Both Martin Ødegaard and Eddie Nketiah are doubts for the game, with neither player training on Tuesday because of minor issues, though the latter is seen as having a better chance of featuring.

Predicted XI:

Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli; Trossard

Who is the referee and their assistants?

The referee for Arsenal vs Sevilla will be István Kovács. His assistants will be Vasile Florin Marinescu and Mihai Ovidiu Artene, all from Romania.

The fourth official for the match is Horatiu Mercia Fesnic, also from Romania.

The video assistant referee (VAR) is Bastian Dankert, from Germany, and the assistant VAR is Benoît Millot, from France. 

 

Sevilla: In desperate need of a win

Sevilla are already three points off of the top two positions in their group and failure to beat Arsenal could see them cut adrift in the battle for qualification. 

While it would not be impossible if they lose, a win would go a long way to keep the matter in their own hands.

Arsenal: Have a chance to seal qualification to the knockouts

Having not previously featured in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016/17 season, Arsenal now have an opportunity to qualify from their group with two games still to play.

If the Gunners win against Sevilla, they would need an RC Lens win in the other game to ensure that they advance to the knockouts.

Even if results do not fall in their favour, Mikel Arteta's side will have two more opportunities to get the job done.

This game will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal vs Sevilla match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London, with a capacity of 60,000 people. Sevilla have never won a competitive game at this stadium, though they did win a friendly here in 2017.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League match: Arsenal vs Sevilla Live Updates!

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL - as Arsenal look to secure their place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League knockouts.
