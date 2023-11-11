Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs 1.FC Union Berlin: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 11, 2023

Alonso’s side are now on an incredible 17-game unbeaten run after a late win in Baku against Qarabag on Thursday made Leverkusen the only team in the Europa League to have won all four of their group stage games.

Alonso tends to rotate his team in the Europa League, giving minutes to the likes of Robert Andrich, Amine Adli and Nathan Tella who don’t start in the Bundesliga. At second-gear for most of the game, Leverkusen still managed to get all three points.

If you compare Union and Leverkusen’s starts to the season in 22/23, the comparisons are stark.



Leverkusen had a horrible start to the season with just five points from a possible 24 before he took his first game in charge, while Union were battling at the top of the table.

The exact opposite is unfolding this season and the results and the feelings surrounding both clubs could not be further apart.

Despite winning their first two Bundesliga matches, Union have lost every league game since and only halted their dire streak earlier this week in the Champions League.

Die Eisernen earned their first ever point in the Champions League in the Neapolitan cauldron of the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, in a hard-fought draw.

Urs Fischer stopped the rot in Naples, but the Köpenick club have not won in 13 matches. From one incredibly difficult place to find three points to another, Union have another gruelling 90 minute test ahead of them.

Team news

Bayer Leverkusen

Alonso will have to do without Brazilian fullback Arthur who was injured in September on U23 international duty. The club said he would be out for around three months, so his comeback should not be too far away.

Edmond Tapsoba missed the game in Baku on Thursday and he will be absent for Union’s visit to the BayArena following a hand injury he sustained in Sandhausen in the Pokal.

The Burkina Faso international will be back in contention after the international break as Leverkusen travel to Werder Bremen.

Czech striker Patrik Schick is still out, having faced another setback on his recovery.

Argentinian enforcer Exequiel Palacios is a doubt. He did not travel to Baku on Thursday, and Alonso said he is not sure if he is ready to play on Sunday, despite feeling better.

Union Berlin

Union Berlin’s former record signing Josip Juranović has returned from injury and is set to feature for the first time in over a month. Club legend Christopher Trimmel has been filling in his absence, but Juranović’s return will be a welcome one.

Rani Khedira is serving the second of a three-game suspension he sustained after a foul on Romano Schmid of Werder Bremen resulted in a red card being shown to the German midfielder.

Hungarian international András Schäfer has been training on the grass, but a return is not expected this weekend. The 24-year-old has had a host of injury setbacks going back to last season.

Likely lineups

Bayer Leverkusen

Hrádecký (c); Tah, Kossounou, Hincapié; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Wirtz; Boniface

Union Berlin

Rønnow; Bonucci, Knoche, Leite; Král, Juranović, Laïdouni, Haberer, Gosens; Becker (c), Behrens

Key players

Florian Wirtz - Bayer Leverkusen

Florian Wirtz now has three goals and four assists in the Bundesliga for Die Werkself, who links-up excellently with striker Victor Boniface who assisted Wirtz last weekend against Wolfsburg.

Arguably one of the most technically gifted young players in the world, the fact that he shines so brightly in this exceedingly strong and competitive Leverkusen squad speaks volumes.

Everything Wirtz does on the pitch looks effortless despite being only 20-years-old, his impact on games cannot be understated.

The attacker has six goals and nine assists across all competitions, but both of those figures will inevitably climb higher as the season wears on as both he and the club continue to impress.

Wirtz was missing from a large percentage of last season due to an ACL injury he sustained in March 2022, before making a sensational comeback and rekindling his form under Alonso.

He has managed to stay injury free this season, much to the delight of the Leverkusen faithful. The expectation on such young shoulders would weigh heavily on many, but Wirtz seems to take it all in his stride each and every match day.

Robin Gosens - Union Berlin

Union Berlin made a host of signings in the summer transfer window, with the intention of thickening the squad with players with European experience and ability.

The signing of German international Robin Gosens seemed to be a real coup for Union in their first ever season in the Champions League, beating VfL Wolfsburg to his signature.

He came off the bench in Naples, like many of Union’s new signings his spot in the starting eleven has not been guaranteed.

His impact in this struggling Union side has been noticeable, chipping in with a respectable four goals from left wing-back in the Bundesliga so far this campaign.

Having Champions League experience with both Atalanta and a final with Inter Milan, his knowhow will be crucial for navigating the current choppy waters his new side finds themselves in.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

What time is kick-off?

The referee’s whistle will blow at 14:30 (GMT) this Sunday.

Where can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match on Sky Sports’ App and website, or on the Sky Sports Mix TV channel with coverage starting at 14:20.