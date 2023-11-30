Arsenal 6-0 RC Lens: Post-Match Player Ratings

A brilliant night of football at the Emirates Stadium saw Arsenal hit RC Lens for six to secure top spot in their Champions League group but more importantly, a place in the knockout stages.

The Gunners opened the scoring on 13 minutes through Kai Havertz before Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli all scored in the space of just six minutes to put the home side 4-0 in front.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard added a fifth on the stroke of half-time with a well-taken goal before Jorginho came off the bench and wrapped up the win by scoring from the penalty spot.

Arsenal

David Raya - 7

Having missed the Brentford game at the weekend with the loan restriction against his parent club, Raya returned to the side but the Spanish shot-stopper was given very little to do.

However, when called upon, he was there to clear away the danger which resulted in him keeping a third clean sheet in five Champions League games.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 8

Despite only playing 45 minutes of football, Arsenal's Japanese right-back had an excellent game and linked-up very well with Saka in particular.

Tomiyasu even managed to get himself two assists, playing through Martinelli before crossing to Odegaard. One of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt.

William Saliba - 7

Lens did very little to trouble the Arsenal defence on the night with Saliba being there when called upon. However, the Frenchman ultimately had nothing to do.

Gabriel - 7

Alongside Saliba in the centre of defence, Brazilian international Gabriel did his job when required but was rarely threatened by the Lens attack.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

Just like Tomiyasu, Ukraine full-back Zinchenko was subbed off at half-time but still managed to have a solid game.

Zinchenko helped started numerous attacks for the Gunners and put in some very good crosses into the penalty area.

Declan Rice - 8

Rice consistently continues to prove his worth to the Arsenal side and was once again a commanding figure in midfield. The Englishman's passing was superb and opened up many spaces in which the attackers exploited.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping he remains fit heading into the busy Christmas period with Rice being one of the most important players in the squad.

Martin Odegaard - 8

On his second start since returning from injury, Arsenal's skipper played well in midfield and got himself on the scoresheet with a superb first-time strike. A good performance from the Norwegian.

Kai Havertz - 9

After scoring the winning goal against Brentford on Saturday, Havertz followed that up with his best performance so far in Arsenal colours. The German forward scored the opener, being in the right place at the right time to find the back of the net.

Havertz is sure to be a fan favourite amongst Arsenal supporters if he continues his good run of form.

Bukayo Saka - 9

Saka proved to be a nightmare for the Lens defence, being fouled multiple times and was a huge threat down the right. He scored the third goal, putting home the rebound following Martinelli's saved effort and helped win the ball back for the second goal too.

An impressive performance from the 22-year-old, who yet again continues to show his importance to the side.

Gabriel Jesus - 8

The Brazilian forward has struggled with injuries for the Gunners this season but having recently returned to the side, performed very well and scored with a clinical finish.

As well as this, Jesus punished poor defending from Lens to set up the first goal which Havertz scored. He is sure to be an important player for the Gunners heading into December.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8

Martinelli threatened down the left-hand side for Arsenal and scored the best goal on the night with a curling effort which found its way into the top corner.

The Brazilian has excelled in the Champions League this season and Arsenal will be hoping he continues to do so ahead of the knockout stages.

Jakub Kiwior - 7

Having replaced Zinchenko at half-time, Polish defender Kiwior played very well at the back for Arsenal to help preserve the clean sheet.

Ben White - 7

Alongside Kiwior, White was brought on in the second half and put in a solid shift. He almost scored late on but headed wide.

Reiss Nelson - 6

With the game done and dusted at 5-0, Nelson came on and got involved at times but ultimately it was some minutes in the tank for the winger.

Jorginho - 7

Even with just 15 minutes of action, Jorginho still got on the scoresheet and completed the scoring from 12 yards with a well-taken penalty.

Eddie Nketiah - 5

Nketiah came on in the closing stages but was unable to make much of an impact.

RC Lens

Brice Samba - 3

A difficult night for former Nottingham Forest 'keeper Samba, who picked the ball out the net six times. Not his finest game in goal for the French side.

Jonathan Gradit - 5

French defender Gradit made very little mistakes at the back for Lens but nevertheless, a difficult night for the defender.

Kevin Danso - 3

Formerly of Southampton, Danso struggled to cope with the constant pressure from the Arsenal attack and was at fault for the second goal. A night he will want to forget quickly.

Facundo Medina - 4

Argentine defender Medina struggled at the back for Lens and similarly to Danso, was unable to cope with the Arsenal attack. However, he did test Gunners 'keeper David Raya but struck the post.

Przemysław Frankowski - 6

Having been deployed at wing-back for the Ligue 1 side, Frankowski had a very good game down the right and despite not contributing to any goals, provided a slight threat to the Arsenal defence.

Nampalys Mendy - 5

Another former Premier League player, Mendy left Leicester in the summer after eight years at the club. However, in this game, he struggled in midfield and was booked in the first half before being substituted late on.

Salis Abdul Samed - 3

Ghanaian international Samed only managed 45 minutes of action before being substituted at half-time. It was a poor showing from Samed, who was dispossessed on multiple occasions.

Massadio Haidara - 5

One of Lens' longest serving players, Haidara joined the club in 2018 from Newcastle. The full-back showed signs of promise on the night but was unable to make much of an impact.

Florian Sotoca - 5

Sotoca was another player subbed off at half-time having provided very little threat to the Arsenal defence. A game to forget for the Frenchman.

Angelo Fulgini - 6

One of a few Lens players who had a good game, Fulgini tested Raya a couple of times. The winger helped get Lens forward on the attack but couldn't get anything going.

Elye Wahi - 5

Having been linked with Chelsea over the summer, Wahi had a tough night up front and couldn't break down the Arsenal defense. He came close on one occasion in the first half but also gave the ball away many times.

Neil El Aynaoui - 5

Came on for the second half but was unable make much of an impact in the 45 minutes he played.

Adrien Thomasson - 5

Another played who came on at half-time, Thomasson struggled to make an impact and did very little to trouble the home side.

Deiver Machado - 6

Out of the five substitutes made by Lens, Machado was the one who made the most impact and threatened down the left-hand side.

Abdukodir Khusanov - 4

A difficult night on his Champions League debut for Khusanov. The Uzbek international was booked immediately after coming on and gave away a penalty late on for handball following a VAR check.

David Costa - 5

Costa came on with 14 minutes to go but did very little in the time he had on the pitch.