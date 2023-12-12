PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal: Points shared in Eindhoven as Arsenal cruise into the knockouts

Arsenal were held to a draw in Eindhoven, with their position as group winners already confirmed meaning that this result has no impact on the group standings.

The game got off to a very slow start, with both sides trying to control possession early on, though neither side were able to get a hold of proceedings early on.

Despite a flurry of excellent chances for PSV throughout the first half, it was the visitors who opened the scoring shortly before half-time, as Eddie Nketiah received the ball in the box from Reiss Nelson before taking a good touch and placing his shot in the far bottom right-hand corner in the 42nd minute.

The hosts started the second half in the perfect way as they drew level in the 49th minute after a mistimed interception from William Saliba left space in behind. Yorbe Vertessen received the ball and dispatched his shot excellently to beat Aaron Ramsdale and draw PSV level.

Despite a flurry of chances late in the game, and a disallowed goal for Mikel Arteta's side, neither team were able to find a winner and the referee brought the game to an end with the score tied at 1-1.

Story of the game

Peter Bosz made five changes to the PSV side who beat Heerenveen 2-0 at the weekend, with Armando Obispo making his first competitive start for the Dutch club since March.

Despite their fate as group winners already secured, Arteta named a surprisingly strong Arsenal side as they look to bounce back after a 1-0 defeat away to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Despite this, the Spaniard did make eight changes to his side, which saw a UEFA Champions League debut for Aaron Ramsdale, as well as a first start in the competition at Arsenal for Mohamed Elneny in seven and a half years.

It was a fairly slow start to the game as both sides tried to find their footing and set the tempo for the game early on, and there were no early chances for either defence to have to deal with.

A great chance fell for the hosts on the counter in the sixth minute as Ismael Saibari and Ricardo Pepi combined excellently to set up a shooting chance from close range, but William Saliba slid in excellently to gain control of the ball and sent it behind for a corner to end the threat.

The hosts had another chance in the 18th minute as they began to dominate the game, as a slip from Gabriel Magalhaes allowed Pepi to charge towards goal. Pressure from Saliba forced the American striker to offload the ball, though his pass was intercepted and cleared away.

Midway through the half, the Gunners enjoyed a period of control but were unable to carve any significant chances to test the PSV defence as the half-time break drew closer.

Arsenal's best chance so far fell to Mohamed Elneny in the 29th minute as he lined up an effort from 25 yards out, but his ambitious shot whiskered just wide of the post.

Pepi and Saibari combined once again in the 34th minute as they broke on yet another counter-attack, but the former took too long with his shot, which was excellently blocked behind for a corner by Saliba.

As half-time loomed, Arsenal opened the scoring in the 42nd minute. Some excellent interplay between Cedric and Reiss Nelson saw the latter play the ball into Nketiah, who took a lovely touch before placing his effort in the bottom right corner to give his side the lead.

The visitors responded well to going behind and almost found themselves level before the break after a powerful long-range effort from Johan Bakayoko which forced Ramsdale into a good save.

Second half

The hosts started the second half well as they looked to get back into the game and got off to an almost instant start when they drew level in the 49th minute.

A mistimed attempt at an interception by Saliba left room for Pepi to capitalise on and the young American selflessly laid it off to Vertessen who delivered a wonderful finish to draw the Dutch giants level.

Arteta's side had a great chance to retake the lead ten minutes later as Cedric delivered a pin-point cross to the far post which found the head of Nketiah, but his effort went just wide of the target.

Another good chance fell for the Gunners soon after, this time for Nelson who cut inside and dribbled into the box before firing a powerful strike goal-wards, only to see his effort blast into the side netting.

Despite the visitors' handful of chances in the second half, it was PSV who were controlling proceedings up until this point, but clear chances for the hosts seemed few and far between despite their dominance.

Arsenal thought that they had found a winner in the 81st minute as Jakub Kiwior headed it home from a free-kick, though the assistant referee raised their flag due to Gabriel being offside in the build-up and interfering with play - a decision confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

There was to be more late drama though as substitute Guus Til beat Gabriel to find himself with an abundance of space behind Arsenal's high line, though the 25-year-old's eventual effort curled wide of the far post.

The final, and possibly biggest, chance of the half fell for Leandro Trossard in the sixth minute of added time as the Belgian received the ball in the box and found himself in a shooting position just yards out.

He had options to lay it off but went for the shot alone, which was saved by the goalkeeper, Walter Benitez, before the follow-up shot was blasted over the bar by Kiwior.

Very shortly later the referee brought proceedings to an end with the score level at 1-1, with the UEFA Champions League group stages concluding for both sides.

Player of the match - Reiss Nelson

Thrills were few and far between in this game but Nelson stood out as one of the more exciting and dangerous players throughout the game.

The academy product worked excellently alongside Cedric on the right wing which led to Nketiah's goal for the Gunners.

After signing a new deal in the summer to extend his stay at the club, minutes have been something of a rarity for Nelson, so it was great to see him play 89 minutes and his performance will surely help his case for being given more chances in future games.