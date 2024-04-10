PSG 2-3 Barcelona: Raphinha scores twice as Barcelona win in Paris

Barcelona came back from behind against Paris Saint Germain on a thrilling Champions League night in Paris.

Raphinha scored a brace and Kylian Mbappe had a relatively quiet evening as an end-to-end game jam-packed with action saw Barcelona come out on top.

Danish defender Andreas Christensen clinched the winner in the 77th minute to end a thrilling second half that featured four goals with four different scorers.

For PSG, it was Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha who scored early in the second half as PSG had the lead momentarily with the former not being shy in celebrating against his old team.

Story of the Match

Xavi Hernandez made two changes to his starting lineup from their 3-1 win over Napoli last month. Both replacements came in the middle of the park as Frenkie De Jong returned from injury and went straight into the side. Veteran midfielder and club captain Sergi Roberto was also included in place of Fermin Lopez.

PSG coach Luis Henrique made three changes from their 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in early March. A forced hand at right back as experienced defender Marquinhos replaced the injured Achraf Hakimi. Teenage sensation Warren Zaire-Emery was dropped for Kang-in Lee and Marco Asensio started up front in place of Bradley Barcola.

The game started in an electric fashion with an early Kylian Mbappe snapshot going just wide. The resulting goal kick was played in behind by Marc Andre Ter Stegen with the ball making it through to Gianluigi Donnarumma’s18-yard box. However, the Italian was quick off his line to prevent Raphinia running through onto an open goal.

An incredibly high tempo continued throughout the opening twenty minutes when Barcelona’s defence was forced to make several blocks and clearances as PSG’s widemen caused the Catalan side some real problems.

Barcelona followed up with some punches of their own as Robert Lewandowski’s header was cleared off the line by Nuno Mendes and Raphinha's long-distance effort was tipped wide by Donnarumma.

Thirty-six minutes in and it was finely balanced with both teams having exactly fifty per cent of the ball when the breakthrough finally came.

Barcelona struck first as Lamine Yamal’s cross was intercepted by Donnarumma before it fell right at the feet of Raphinia who slotted it home.

Barcelona entered the break having arguably played their best half of football all season. With Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and 17-year-old Pau Cubarsi being phenomenal in snuffing out every PSG attack and limiting Mbappe and co to just sighters at goal.

Straight after the break, PSG made a change with Bradley Barcola coming on for Spaniard Marco Asensio. The start to the second half was just as fast as the first when Vitinhia’s long shot flew over the crossbar.

PSG levelled the score immediately as a headed clearance found Ousmane Dembele on the edge of the box. The Frenchman turned sharply onto his left foot and blasted the finish into the roof of the net leaving Ter Stegen rooted to the spot.

Just over two minutes later the home side roared in front as Vitinhia made amends for his earlier chance. The Portuguese man snuck in between the full-back and centre-halves before calmly poking the ball into the far corner.

PSG continued to ramp up the pressure on Barcelona with Barcola’s first big moment in the game coming through a shot that cannoned off the crossbar. Soon after Araujo was forced into a pair of blocks as Mbappe was twisting and turning menacingly inside the area.

It was then Barcelona’s turn to look towards the bench for inspiration as youngster Yamal came off for Joao Felix and Pedri returned from injury in place of Roberto.

It looked like a mastermind move from Xavi as just 55 seconds after coming on Pedri played a magical ball chipped over the top of the PSG defence. Raphinha had made another lung-busting run and caught the pass on the volley before gliding it with the outside of the boot into the bottom corner.

The Brazilian continued riding his high as he took the free-kick duties himself in search of a Champions League hat-trick. His low hard shot from the set piece forced Donnarumma to scramble across his line.

PSG went straight up the other end as Barcola had slipped past the defensive line and was alone facing Ter Stegen. Just in the nick of time, Araujo appeared from seemingly nowhere to intercept before the shot could even be unleashed.

Dembele then had the chance to score twice against his former club and put a real dagger into Barca's hearts but his right-footed shot towards the far corner agonisingly flicked off the post.

The basketball tempo of the game continued as Barcelona made the Parisians pay for their missed chances. Yet again it was another substitute who made an impact for the Spanish side as Andreas Christensen was left unmarked in the middle of the penalty box. He rose highest from the corner and headed it home to get his side back into the lead.

The home side then looked hard for the equaliser, but Barcelona managed to hold out for the win. The presence of Pedri provided some much-needed control and calmness for Xavi’s men.

Player of the Match: Raphinha

Raphinha became the first Barcelona player to score twice in a Champions League game since Lionel Messi back in May 2019, as the Brazilian scored either side of the break.

His first-ever Champions League goal was quickly followed up by another as his consistent runs in behind PSG’s defence caused them a handful of problems.

He was also very important in Barcelona’s all-round defensive effort providing much-needed cover for Joao Cancelo who had the task of being put up against the extremely skilful two-footed Dembele.