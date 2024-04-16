Arsenal will look to react in their Champions League quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich after suffering their first league loss of 2024 last Sunday, with a 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa damaging manager Mikel Arteta's title hopes.

Bayern will also be looking for a similar response in this game after missing out on their first Bundesliga title in 12 seasons to Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen at the weekend.

The Gunners' record at the Allianz Arena is far from impressive, with just one win away to Bayern in six outings.

Their last two outings at the stadium both ended in 5-1 defeats, taking place in 2015 and 2017.

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta are a different side, however, with the Gunners boasting the best defence in the Premier League this season and showing a newfound resolve to come back from their mistakes in last week's 2-2 draw through Leandro Trossard's strike.

The winner of this tie will go on to the semi-finals, where they will play the victors of the Manchester City vs Real Madrid game, which is currently locked at 3-3 on aggregate.

Team News

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern side have been plagued with injuries as of late.

Winger Kingsley Coman picked up a muscle injury to his right knee in the German side's 2-0 win against Koln on Saturday, which will see him ruled out of action for several weeks.

Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry will also reportedly be missing the match, having picked up a hamstring issue at the Emirates last Tuesday after getting himself on the scoresheet.

Tuchel confirmed winger Leroy Sane and experienced goalkeeper Manuel Neuer can play tomorrow despite fitness issues, with Bayern's squad depth lacking.

Left-back Alphonso Davies is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards.

The Gunners' squad is lacking injury concerns for the tie, with captain Martin Odegaard in full training after picking up a knock which saw him substituted against Aston Villa.

Defender Jurrien Timber is yet to return to the matchday squad this season after picking up an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in the Premier League, which has seen him miss action since last August. He does remain in full training, though.

Likely Lineups

Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Guerreiro; Musiala, Muller, Sane; Kane

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Key Players

Bayern Munich - Harry Kane

There is only so much you can say about a player with 39 goals in all competitions across 38 games, with seven of his strikes coming in the Champions League itself.

The England captain has been giving Arsenal fans nightmares for years now with 15 goals against the Gunners, 14 of which whilst playing for their fierce North London rivals Spurs.

Kane's penalty against Arsenal at the Emirates saw him claim the title for the most goals scored by an opposition player at the ground.

This is a huge game for the Bayern talisman, who will look to upset his old rivals once again as the hunt for his first trophy as a professional player continues.

Arsenal - Bukayo Saka

With Tuchel's side struggling defensively this season, the Arsenal attack will look to be on top form to take advantage and put the tie to bed, something they have failed to do in the knockout stages thus far.

Saka has yet again been at the forefront of the Arsenal attack this season with 30 goal contributions in all competitions as a right winger.

The England man has four goals in the Champions League, with his opening strike against Munich in the first leg showing he is more than capable of leading this Arsenal side when they need a goal.

The Arsenal faithful will be looking for a big performance from their star man after he was denied a last-minute penalty in the reverse fixture after colliding with Manuel Neuer.

Fans will hope he recovers from a below-par performance against Aston Villa at the weekend as well.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The Allianz is a ground where Arsenal have only won once; a 2-0 win in the Champions League on March 13, 2013, which saw them knocked out of the round of 16 on aggregate.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off will take place at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 17 April, with the Manchester City vs Real Madrid tie starting at the same time.

Where can I watch?

Coverage for the game will begin at 19:00 BST on TNT Sports in the UK.