Inter Milan secured their 20th league title and gained the second star on their badge following a 2-1 win over their arch rivals in the Milan derby.

Italian coach and Inter legend, Simone Inzaghi got his first Scudetto as a manager with his side closing out a drama packed affair that included as many red cards as goals.

The Nerazzurri now have one title more than their city neighbours and rubbed more salt into Rosseneri wounds as they became the first team to have a title crowning in the Milan derby.

Inter also equalled the record for the earliest title victory in Seri A history alongside Napoli’s championship last season.

Story of the Match

Stefano Pioli made two changes to his AC Milan side following their midweek Europa League elimination to fellow Italian’s AS Roma. Yacine Adli and Tijjani Reijnders started in midfield as France’s all-time leading goal scorer in Oliver Giroud moved to the bench alongside Algerian Ismael Bennacer.

Simone Inzaghi also made two changes to his Inter Milan team that drew against Cagliari last weekend. A pair of World Cup winners returned to the starting eleven as Benjamin Pavard came in for Yann Aurel Bisseck and Lautaro Martinez came in for Alexis Sanchez.

There might have been a minute silence prior to kick-off but the first real highlight was an eight man scruffle in the middle of the pitch. Theo Hernandez fouled Nicola Barella which pushed the tension over the edge with both sides fortunate to escape unscathed as the referee kept his cards in his pockets.

Just seventeen minutes in and the table toppers had taken the lead over their rivals when a corner swung in from Federico Dimarco was flicked on towards the back post by Pavard. It was then met by a thunderous header from Francesco Acerbi who in doing so scored the opening goal against his former club.

Francesco Acerbi of FC Internazionale scores the opening goal. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Martinez then had a golden opportunity to double the goal tally for the Nerazzurri as Dimarco played a cut back towards the penalty box finding the Argentine striker. Despite being the league top scorer, Martinez fluffled his lines and skied it high over the bar.

The Rosseneri weren’t about to throw in the towel as a quick break from American International Yunus Musah down the right side found it’s way to Rafael Leao on the edge of the box. His left footed strike across goal failed to have the required accuracy as it was hit straight at Inter’s keeper Yan Sommer.

Inter continued to hammer chances on Mike Maignan’s goal as Thuram played a one-two with Barella on the edge of the box with his resulting shot skimming the far post before going just wide.

Yan Sommer was back in the action once again for AC Milan as Musah’s cut back from the right side found Davide Calabria near the penalty spot. His shot seemed to be heading for the back of the net but a strong left hand from the Swiss keeper prevented it from going in at his near post.

The Nerazzurri entered the half as by far the better team. However Milan’s counter attacks still posed a threat. Despite missed chances from both sides it was Sommer’s saves that were key to keeping Inter ahead in the game.

Only three minutes into the second half and Inter Milan finally doubled their lead as Marcus Thuram, the son of French legend Lilian Thuram, cut inside from the left flank and blasted his shot past Maignan at the near post.

Marcus Thuram of Internazionale celebrates after scoring the goal of 2-0 (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

With virtually both hands on the trophy, Sommer once again prevented any sort of quick comeback from the Rosseneri with a save low down to his right to keep out Theo Hernandez’s shot that was deflected off Christian Pulisic.

The Nerrazzuri fans were in full flow following the second goal, however the football was hard to see as visibility had drastically dropped when Inter fans started their title celebrations early and set off flares all throughout the ground.

Through the smoke it was Pioli who made two desperate changes in a last roll of the dice with twenty minutes left. Nigerian winger, Samuel Chukwueze and Bennacer came on for the Rosseneri as Inter controlled the game with ease.

Milan refused to go down without a fight when a cross from Chukweuze was headed back across goal by Leao, the ball eventually falling to Fikayo Tomori who headed into an open net and thus threw a spanner into the plans for Inter’s title party.

The tensions eventually reached boiling point in injury time when Hernandez and Denzel Dumfries were sent off following an altercation where both players threw punches at their opposite number.

Theo Hernandez of AC Milan clashes with Denzel Dumfries of FC Internazionale. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Another red card followed for a Milan player as Calabria lashed out at an Inter player during a last gasp corner for the Rossoneri. After the all the drama, Inter had managed to close out the game and clinch the inevitable title.

Player of the Match: Marcus Thuram

On the night he was the sharpest Inter player and was a consistent threat to the AC Milan defence. His early second half goal almost sealed the game and in turn the title.

Since signing on a free from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer, Thuram has achieved incredible number with 11 league goals and 11 assists this season. His goal contributions making him the perfect accomplice to Martinez in Inter’s Scudetto run.