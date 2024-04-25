It is fair to say that it has been a disappointing Bundesliga campaign for Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich, failing to secure domestic supremacy for the first time in 12 seasons at the hands of Xabi Alonso's Bayern Leverkuson side.

Despite looking as though Tuchel's men would conclude the season with a whimper, all of a sudden they are seemingly beginning to turn their fortunes around.

Following a 1-0 victory over Arsenal, Bayern progressed into the semi-finals of the Champions League. An emphatic display away at Stadion An der alten against Union Berlin followed and saw the visitors carry on their fine fettle of form with an impressive 5-1 win.

Moreover, just this week, with the departure of Thomas Tuchel on the horoizon in the summer, former Manchester United and current Austrian manager Ralf Rangnick revealed talks are taking place between him and the club to succeed the former Chelsea manager.

The visitors have an extremely important week coming up as Tuchel's side prepare to face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the Champions League, following it up with a trip to Stuttgart the weekend proceeding. Bayern will have hopes of concluding the season with a second place finish and European glory.

However, victory against Frankfurt on Saturday is pivotal; not only will they want to go into Tuesday's match off the back of a win, but it will also provide much-needed breathing space between them and Stuttgart, who trail by three points.

It was an important 3-1 victory against Augsberg for Eintracht Frankfurt last week. It is, on the face of it, a three horse race between them, Augsburg, and Freiberg for sixth place and the European spot. Die Adler have secured a five point gap and leads the race, but they need a couple more results to make sure of this.

Following the success of Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Bayern Leverkuson in Europe, it is all but confirmed that Germany will receive the fifth Champions League spot ahead of England as a result of their coefficient standing. This is particularly significant for Frankfurt, who are now going for a place in the Europa League.

Prior to the Augsberg victory, the Eagles were winless in four. While qualification for the Europa League, a competition they won in 2022 under Oliver Glasner, can be deemed a success for Frankfurt, in any other season they would have likely missed out and found themselves in perhaps a more precarious position. With far too many draws in this campaign, they have lacked a cutting edge and have been way too passive in patches.

Therefore, given Bayern's turn around in form and also the fact they are bolstered by home advantage, the eleven time Bundesliga champions are the likely favourites. Bayern will not only be eager to wrap up second place but also make sure they head into Tuesday night as ready as they can be for Madrid.

Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will head into Saturday's game without Leroy Sane, which, of course, is a huge blow. The German has aggrieved his groin, and Bayern will have hopes he will be fit for their crunch match against Real Madrid next week.

Kingsley Coman will also be absent; he has a groin injury similar to Sane.

To add to the host woes in the forward areas, Serge Gnabry remains unavailable following a hamstring injury.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Sacha Boey and Bouna Sarr are long-term absentees and remain unfit.

Eintracht Frankfurt's January arrival of Jean-Matteo Bahoya is a doubt for the clash with an ankle injury.

Sebastian Rode and Sasa Kalajdzic are kept out by knee injuries for Die Adler.

Likely lineups

Bayern Munich

Neuer (c); Kimmich, De Light, Dier, Mazraoui; Goretzka, Laimer; Tel, Muller, Musiala; Kane.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp (c); Buta, Koch, Pacho, Max;Knauff, Gotze, Shkiri, Chaibi; Ekitike, Marmoush.

Key Players

Harry Kane scored his 33rd goal in the Bundesliga as Bayern Munich cruised to victory over Union Berlin.

The England captain's magnificent free-kick, which he curled into the back of the net on the stroke of half-time, was his 40th in all competitions, something he has only ever achieved on one other occasion, the 2017/18 season, where he reached a superb 41 goals.

With four games left of the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign, it is likely Kane will fall agonisingly short of Robert Lewandowski's record of 41 goals.

Despite this, Kane has scored more goals through 10 games than any player in Bundesliga history. Also, he is the first player to score four hat-tricks in his first season in Germany's top flight. If the Englishman scores one more goal, he has the most goals for a player in their debut Bundesliga season.

Subsequently, Kane will be desperate to register a couple of goals at the Allianz at the weekend, chasing his own personal goals, if you will pardon the pun.

Omar Marmoush found himself on the scoresheet last week in Eintracht Frankfurt's 3-1 home win over Augsburg for the first time in six games when he scored the Eagles third goal of the game to seal the three points.

It's been a rough month for the Egyptian, with his last goal coming against Wolfsburg in late February. However, his struggle for form has likely come as a consequence of Die Adler's passive style of play.

Now that he has broken his goal draught, the striker will have hopes of adding to his goal tally and putting together a consistent run of form.

Eleven goals and six assists is a good return for Marmoush, and he will be looking to register his 12th this weekend against a strong Bayern side.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at the Allianz Arena.

What time is kick-off?

The match is set to kick off on Saturday at 14:30 (GMT)

Where can I watch the match?

UK viewers will be able to visit the Bundesliga website to follow live match updates. Unfortunately, this match has not been selected for live broadcast in the UK.