PSG 2-2 Ludogorets Razgard: Favourites' slip up sees them lose top spot

Paris Saint-Germain came from behind twice, but could only manage a 2-2 draw at home to Ludogorets Razgrad in their final Champions League group game, losing top spot to Arsenal at the final hurdle.

Virgil Misidjan's opener saw the minnows lead for almost an hour before Edinson Cavani equalised, with Wanderson's goal eight minutes later putting them back ahead. The Bulgarian side couldn't manage a win due to Angel Di Maria's stoppage time goal, but will now progress to the UEFA Europa League Round of 32.

PSG through, but in second

Going into the game level on points with Arsenal, PSG were set to top Group A due to having a stronger head-to-head record against the English side, but their draw - coupled with Arsenal's thrashing of Basel - means that PSG will be unseeded for Monday's last 16 draw.

Unai Emery's side could now be drawn against the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund in the next round.

Ligue 1 side never get going in tie

Despite making a bright start to the game, as Lucas Moura had an effort saved by Vladislav Stoyanov before Cavani failed to steal in, it was PSG who conceded after just 15 minutes. Pimienta's perfect cross found the head of Misidjan, who powered a header past Areloa in the home net.

It wasn't the catalyst for any away dominance, instead springing PSG further into life. Thiago Motta saw a volley flash wide from a corner, whilst captain Thiago Silva could on watch as his header bounced back off the woodwork.

The equaliser did eventually come, Cavani netting just after the hour mark following a lull in the game post half-time. It was a special moment from a special player, the Uruguayan taking advantage of Cicinho's indecision from a Di Maria cross to acrobatically strike the ball into the net.

Unfortunately for the hosts, just as it looked like they were finally taking control of the affair, they fell behind again just seven minutes after Cavani's intervention. They could have been ahead by the time Wanderson scored, with a turned-down penalty appeal sandwiched inbetween the second and third goals.

Marquinhos' error at the back led to the goal, the cultured centre-back losing the ball to Jonathan Cafu, who turned smartly to set up his teammate, Wanderson converting to make it 1-2.

Emery looked to change things, bringing Layvin Kurzawa on, the left-back looking to cause Ludogorets trouble with his pace and power. Finding Motta with a pass, Kurzawa saw his teammate fouled in a promising position to put a ball in, yet the set-piece was easily cleared.

Late goal spares some blushes

However, Kurzawa did manage to get an assist as the game entered stoppage time, playing in Di Maria who cooly slotted the ball in to make it 2-2. A better scoreline for PSG, but one that wasn't enough as they failed to end the night as group winners.