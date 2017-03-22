Tite unveiled Brazil XI to play Uruguay on Thursday

Brazil coach Tite and Sylvinho

Brazil National team coach Adenor Leonardo Bacchi announced his side starting XI to face Uruguay in Montevideo on tonight's CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier. There are only two changes to the side that overwhelmed Argentine and Peru in their last two world cup qualifiers in November. Albeit there will be a slight variation to Tit's famous and tested 4-1-4-1 setup. But this time he will likely come out with the 4-3-3 formation with Liverpool Roberto Firmino operating as false nine.​

Tite names his team

Real Madrid's Casemiro returned to replace Manchester City's Fernandinho, while Roberto Firmino got the chance ahead of Sports Recipe attacker Diego Souza to replace an injured Gabriel Jesus in the line-up.



Uruguay, Paraguay, and Venezuela are the only sides that the untouchable Neymar hasn't yet scored against. He'll be placed upfront alongside Liverpool's duo, Firmino, and Philippe Coutinho. The latter replaced Chelsea's Willian who had lost his place in Tite's starting lineup.



With Casemiro back in the squad, Tite picked him alongside two Chinese Super League-based players, prestigious Beijing Guoan midfielder Renato Augusto and Paulinho for the midfield.

Alves, Marcelo, and Miranda all retain their places

Juventus Dani Alves, Marcelo, Miranda and Paris Saint-German and Olympic gold medalist Marquinhos have all retained their places as Tite's first choice in the defense. However, Roma Alisson is likely to retain his position as Tite's first choice in goalkeeping position. Alisson has conceded only one goal in his six appearances since Tite took over. Although Alisson has admitted that he is a bit tired after a long trip from Italy, but he feels 100% ready because nothing can beat the joy of representing your country.

Internazionale defender, Miranda will wear the captaincy armband for the second time under Tite who promised to continues rotating the armband around the senior members of the squad.

However, Oscar Tabarez side will be without two of their stars, Barcelona's Luis Suarez and Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez. "Of course, the absence of Suarez is an advantage to us because of his ability and quality, but their team is very strong, they have good players to cover for that. Tabarez built his campaign around a sense of teamwork." said Tite.

Tite had also admitted that his team is under construction, and Uruguay have won six of their home games but he is still hoping for a win on Thursday.