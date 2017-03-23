Spain vs Israel Preview: La Roja aim to move a step closer of their place at Russia next year with victory over Israel.

Can Spain go clear at the top? (Image by Getty Images/MIGUEL RIOPA)

It is incredibly tight towards the top of Group G, as Spain, Italy and Israel are all battling for their place in next years FIFA World Cup.

Spain currently lead the way at the top of the group, joint on 10 points along with Italy. Whilst, Israel are only the one point behind the two, as a victory in Gijon on Friday night would put them top temporally.

The hosts still remain unbeaten in qualifiers, and have scored the most goals in the group (15), as well as conceding the fewest goals (1).

Spain’s stunning home record

If Israel are to prevail against the former World and European Champions on Friday night, then they are going to have end one of the most impressive International records going.

Spain have never lost a home qualifier in their history, a record which stretches all the way back to 1934. And so far at home in this campaign they haven't conceded a goal, and at the same time they have recorded 8-0 and 4-0 victories over Liechtenstein and Macedonia respectfully.

Since crashing out at the last 16 stage of the European Championships last summer against Italy, Spain have not lost a competitive game since.

Though Israel will represent a much trickier test than their two previous opponents they have faced on home soil, so Julen Loptegui’s men will have to be on red alert.

Can Israel surprise a few?

It has been a rather satisfying start for Israel in their qualification campaign, and only being one point behind both Spain and Italy at the top, they will believe that they could upset a few as the campaign goes on.

Israel have recorded three wins on the bounce, since their opening game defeat to Italy back in September.

Elisha Levy’s side have registered victories already against Albania, Macedonia and Liechtenstein, and they will be hoping to make Spain their fourth win on the bounce and send real shockwaves around Europe.

Team News:

Julen Lopetegui has recalled Pedro to his squad, as the Chelsea man has rediscovered his form this season, setting the Blues on their way to the Premier League title.

There was also a place for Gerard Deulofeu, who has impressed since going on loan to AC Milan from Everton in January.

Though there was no place in the squad for Chelsea duo Cesc Fabregas and Marcos Alonso.

Diego Costa, Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Jordi Alba, Sergio Ramos and Javi Martinez all return after missing November’s games through injury.

Israel on the other hand, will be looking for inspiration from Brighton midfielder Biram Kayal in the middle of the park.

Whilst striker Tal Ben Haim will look to cause Spain’s defence problems up top.