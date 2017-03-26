England 2-0 Lithuania: Three points does little to mask a tepid display from the hosts

It was a familiar story for England at Wembley. Another victory took their record to 12 consecutive wins, keeping clean sheets in the last six of those.

Three points are always the most important outcome but the fans were once again left wanting more as a laboured performance did little to inspire the soul as the usual playbook began to pan out under the new regime.

Defoe breaks the deadlock

England were never in any danger of losing the contest. Lithuania played their hand right from the opening whistle as a midfield five sat on the toes of a back four. They spent the majority of the game watching England play the ball comfortable side-to-side, waiting for a gap to appear in the stubborn visiting unit. Lithuania only really became more adventurous on a handful of occasions, threatening just once as Joe Hart, and the assistant referee, were spared their blushes by a John Stones goalline clearance just before half-time. Striker Nerijus Valskis was several yards offside before looping a header over Hart, only for Stones to recover and prevent an equaliser.

England themselves did not give Lithuania goalkeeper Ernestas Setkus the busiest game of his career, reflected by Jermain Defoe only touching the ball four times in the opening 21 minutes. Yet Defoe has made a career of popping up at the right time and he did just that on his return to the international set-up. With the 34-year old playing his first England game for three years, the lone striker peeled away from the Lithuanian defence and latched onto a Raheem Sterling cut back. The winger used his pace to reach the byline before easily picking out Defoe for his 20th international goal.

Defoe became the 22nd England player to reach 20 international goals (photo: Getty Images)

Vardy secures all three points

The second half offered much of the same. England dominating possession and territory as expected, but finding it difficult to break down an organised Lithuanian defensive line. Adam Lallana, a man in form for his country, looked the most likely to create a second and he did just that with a simple but effective touch. The attacking midfielder produced a deft touch to play in substitute Jamie Vardy, who took a leaf out of Defoe's book. Vardy had not even touched the ball before controlling and then duly slotting England into a comfortable lead.

Lithuania could have easily sat back and played the damage limitation card but were not afraid to push forward, though rarely threatened Hart's goal. The attacking adjustment offered more space for the England attackers to exploit but the cutting edge was severely lacking for the hosts. The hosts may have ended with 21 shots and nine on target, but goalkeeper Setkus was rarely tested other than the two efforts that found the back of the net.

Yet England march on. Four wins and a draw leave them top of Group F by four points ahead of Slovakia midway through the qualification fixtures. Russia looks a certainty, but performances must improve.