CONCACAF Round Up: Mexico keep their unbeaten run going

Mexico keeps the unbeaten run after 4 matches

The Mexican National Team keeps its unbeaten streak in the World Cup Qualifiers after beating Trinidad and Tobago in Puerto España on Tuesday.

The only goal from the match was scored by Diego Reyes from a corner kick at the fifty seventh minute, after the goal the match decreased its emotions to finish with a single goal difference.

With this victory, the Mexican team broke a 13 year no winning streak in Trinidad and Tobago, increasing the effectiveness with Juan Carlos Osorio in the bench.

Golden Point in Panama

The USMNT keeps improving with Bruce Arena on the bench and got a very important draw at Panama to secure a better position in the table after four rounds.

The score was opened by Clint Dempsey who only pushed the ball to the net assisted by Borussia Dortmund's young star Christian Pulisic. But minutes before the half time whistle, Gabriel Gómez equalised the tie after a shot in the American area.

Honduras left behind their advantage to draw with Costa Rica

Honduras have not found a way to be that same stiff team they used to be in the past Qualifying Rounds for the World Cup and wasted their chance to get back in the fight after drawing with Costa Rica in San Pedro Sula.

Honduras opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a goal from Anthony Lozano, after a deep pass, he latched onto the ball to pass it beyond Keylor Navas to beat the 'Ticos'.

Kendall Waston levelled the match at the 68th minute with a strong header between to Honduran defenders from corner kick, to get Costa Rica's first draw of the Fifth Round.

The next matches are going to be played June 8th, where Mexico are going to host Honduras, probably not in the Azteca Stadium due to a possible sanction for Homophobic Insults from the fans. Trinidad and Tobago will visit the United States, and Costa Rica will host Panama.

Standings of the Final Round