Champions League Final 2017: Previous meetings between Juventus and Real Madrid

Juventus and Real Madrid meet in the Welsh capital this weekend at the Millennium Stadium for this year's Champions League Final.

It will be the 19th encounter between the two clubs as, not only Europe watches on, but the whole world for what is set to be a highly-anticipated match between Italy's Serie A champions Juventus and Spain's La Liga title-winners Real Madrid.

These two teams have a lot of history between them, especially in the UEFA Champions League and the fierce rivalry will likely cause an exciting spectacle for the neutral at the weekend, although one set of supporters will ultimately end Saturday evening in disarray and disappointment with the other reverberated. Here are some of the most notable meetings between The Old Lady and Los Blancos.

2014/15 Champions League Semi-Final

Juventus were enjoying their most successful continental campaign for twelve years after reaching the semi-final stage of the competition for the first time since the 2002/03 season. The first leg came in Turin when the Italian outfit would hope to take full advantage of beginning the tie on home turf, and that is exactly what they did. Manager Massimiliano Allegri's men took the lead through former Real Madrid striker Álvaro Morata, whom had arrived the previous summer, before Cristiano Ronaldo sneaked an equaliser. Whilst the Spaniards got that vital away goal, they would go into the return fixture level-pegging as Carlos Tevez grabbed a winner for Juventus prior to the full-time whistle.

Real Madrid boss Carlos Ancelotti knew his side would have to better Juve's result in the first leg to progress to the final. Ronaldo was able to get the match to a positive start at the Santiago Bernabéu after converting from the spot inside the initial quarter of an hour. Morata, however, would get revenge on his former employer by bagging an equaliser and bringing the score line to 3-2 on aggregate, meaning the hosts would have to get one more to force extra-time and an additional two to escape the extra thirty minutes of play. They were unable to pull the fixture back and Juventus would pursue into the Champions League Final to face FC Barcelona.

1997/98 Champions League Final

Potentially the biggest encounter between Juventus and Real Madrid came nineteen years ago when the two clubs met in the final of this prestigious competition. The Old Lady overcame AS Monaco in the semi-finals by a 6-4 score line over two legs, meanwhile, Los Brancos narrowly defeated Germany's Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to battle against Juve in the Amsterdam Arena.

In front of a 50,000 audience in the capital of the Netherlands and home to European giants Ajax, this would be the first fierce encounter in two seasons. A narrow final would only be decided by just the measly one goal, which to some would be disappointing for such a highly-anticipated match. Yugoslavia international Predrag Mijatović grabbed the winner mid-way through the second-half to ensure the Champions League trophy would return to the Santiago Bernabéu, the Spanish side's first time of winning the competition for 32 years.

​​2002/03 Champions League Semi-Final

​​The semi-final legs would be an opportunity for Juventus to gain revenge on their opposition following the 1998 Champions League finale, with this being the first encounter between Juventus and Real Madrid since then. Unfortunately, for the Italian giants the initial game would be played on in the Spanish capital and Los Blancos took the lead from the first leg.

Brazilian Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, although David Trezeguet pounced for the visitors just before the interval. Roberto Carlos struck a winner for this match during the second-half to ensure Real went to Italy in the lead.

Surprisingly The Old Lady went ramped in the return tie as David Trezeguet got the first goal of the second leg, meaning as it stood they would progress to the final having gained the away goal advantage. Then the ever-reliable Alessandro Del Piero bagged to make it 3-2 on aggregate. To definitely make sure it was the Turin-based outfit who would walk out onto the Old Trafford turf, Pavel Nedvěd got a third of the evening in the 73rd minute. Frenchman Zinedine Zidane caused a late scare when he rippled the net with just moments before the full-time whistle. Juve would suffer on penalties to rivals AC Milan in Manchester.