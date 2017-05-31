Player Ratings: Wales Under-20s 0-0 France Under-19s

Wales U20s manager Rob Page in action. (Photo: Pete Norton/Getty)

Wales U-20 manager Rob Page and France U-19 manager Jean-Claude Giuntini will be pleased with the performances from their youngsters. Here are The player ratings from Group B opener between hosts France-U19 and Wales U-20.

The Welsh side performed well

Luke Pilling (Tranmere Rovers): 8

The Tranmere shot-stopper produced several good stops to thwart the French. He also commanded his area well, claiming most of the crosses that came into his vicinity. Pilling capped off a super month - where started his professional first game for Tranmere – with an excellent display.

Cameron Coxe (Cardiff City): 6

The right-back looks to follow the footsteps of fellow Merthyr full-back, Declan John, and establish himself as a full international in the coming years. The 18 year-old defended well for Wales but didn't offer too much going forward.

Joe Rodon (Swansea City): 7

The captain had a good game at the heart of the Welsh defence. The 18 year-old has already trained with the senior squad and made some good blocks.

Cian Harries (Coventry City): 7

Coped well despite the threat from the French forwards. The centre back, on the books at Coventry City was a menace in the air.

Rhys Abbruzzese (Cardiff City): 7

The Cardiff City product did show some adventure going forward and defended well. It was a solid display from the left back.

Regan Poole (Manchester United): 7

In the holding role he has often operated for Manchester United U-23's this season. Poole made some nice passes but dithered on the ball which led to him be caught out on more than one occasion. The 18 year-old also had two good attempts on goal.

Jack Evans (Swansea City): 5

Didn't really get control of game due to the way Wales were set-up and the quality of the French midfield. Had his chance to become the hero but fluffed his lines.

George Thomas (Coventry City): 6

Thomas pressed well but like Evans was upstaged by French midfield. The Coventry City midfielder did cover a lot of ground.

Nathan Broadhead (Everton): 8

Dangerous all game long. Broadhead was Wales' best players and caused the French all types of problems. The Everton prospect showed ingenuity and his direct play was a great weapon for Page's men.

Daniel James (Swansea City): 7

The Swansea City winger was also a constant threat. James possessed good pace and linked well with Broadhead on several occasions. James had a chance in the early openings that he should have done better with.

Mark Harris (Cardiff City): 7

A solid display for the man they call 'Sparky'. The Cardiff City striker harried the French defence, held the ball up and linked in other players the entire time he was on the pitch.

Subs:

Tyler Roberts (West Brom): 7

Came on and looked dangerous. The 18 year-old showed some great touches and caused the French problems with his pace and power.

Liam Cullen (Swansea City): 6

only played 12 minutes of the 80 minute game - but played in Roberts with a lovely ball. His non-inclusion showed the quality of this Welsh team with a player of his calibre on the bench.

Manager - Rob Page: 8

Set up his team well and they were effective on the counter. On another day, Wales would have got the goal they deserved.

The French side

Dimitry Bertaud (Montpellier): 8

The 18 year old made several stops to deny the Welsh. The youngster was not to be upstaged by his Welsh counterpart.

Alec Georgen (Paris Saint-German): 7

The French captain was a threat going forward. He put in some very good crosses that the Welsh defence had to deal with. Georgen did have some trouble tracking back, due to his attacking nature and James' pace.

Bradley Danger (Le Harve): 7

Made the important blocks and protected his keeper well. Danger is another centre back that came out of this open game with a good review.

Jean Ruiz (Sochaux): 6

The defender had difficulty covering Harris in the first half but did well to battle on. Forced Pilling into a good stop but could have done better.

Romain Perraud (Nice): 6

Like Georgen, Perraud did bomb forward. Allowed Harris to find room in the channels but showed some good recovery instincts. His crosses were not as effective as his captain's.

Abdoulaye Sissako (Auxerre): 8

Grew into the game as the game went on. Sissako showed good energy and some great anticipation. Worked well in the midfield three and had the best work rate.

Lorenzo Callegari (Paris Saint-German): 6

Like Sissako, Callegari grew into the game. Struggled with Broadhead, like most of the team - who weren't sure whose man the Evertonian was, but did his part to control the midfield.

Nicolas Janiver (Rennes): 9 -- Man of the Match

He was different class. The youngster controlled the game very well and showed a great range of passing. Fizzed a shot agonisingly over in the first half. One to watch for the future.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Lyon): 6

Put in a good shift as the target man. He duelled well with Rodon and caused Wales problems before being subbed off late.

Jeremy Livolant (Guingamp): 5

Subbed off just after half time after being stifled.

Florian Aye (Auxerre): 7

Dangerous throughout. Had good service but was thwarted by Pilling, Rodon and Harries. Aye had chances to win it for France.

Subs:

Bilal Boutobba (Sevilla): 8

Was France's brightest spark. The forward forced Pilling to produce two good saves to keep the game 0-0.

Vincent Marcel (Nice): 7

Came on with 20 minutes remains after Broadhead continued to causes problems. Read the game well and kept the ball ticking over.

Derick Osei Yaw (Toulouse): 6

Almost won the game after coming on in the dying embers. Yaw had little time to make an impact.

Manager - Jean-Claude Giuntini: 9

Giuntini’s substitutions almost nicked it for the French. Also did well to ensure the young squad weren't intimated physically by paying an age group up.