Juventus vs Real Madrid Live Stream Score Commentary of UEFA Champions League Final 2017

In case you're interested, tonight's referee for match Juventus vs Real Madrid Live is UEFA Elite official Felix Brych. The 41-year-old, who oversaw the 2014 Europa League final, has been the man in charge five Champions League fixtures this term including Juve's 2-0 round of 16 first-leg at Porto. You may recognise the German for having been at Euro 2016 last term, taking charge of England's late win over Wales in the group stages. Fun fact, the Bundesliga regular is also a qualified doctor of law.

The man across from Zidane on the touchline, if you didn't know, is Massimiliano Allegri. The 49-year-old has been in charge since July 2014, managing a phenomenal 70 per-cent win ratio. They have won the league and cup in all three of his years at the club, Juventus' monopoly on Italian football all the more impressive given Allegri has had to cope with the losses of key players like Carlos Tevez, Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba while in charge. Amazingly, Allegri wasn't even a popular appointment when The Old Lady looked for a replacement for Antonio Conte - three-time title-winner himself - who took up the Italy job after the 2014 World Cup. And now look at him...

Incredibly, if Real win today in Juventus vs Real Madrid final - Zidane will have led the club to the Champions League trophy twice and a long-awaited La Liga title, all inside his first 18 months of senior management. The Frenchman only earned his UEFA Pro Licence in May 2015, but he has already achieved so much since then.

Did you know? Juve beat Monaco in the Champions League semi-finals before losing to Real Madrid in the final in 1998. Predrag Mijatović's 66th-minute strike was enough to vanquish the Italians - who were featuring in their third straight final - in Amsterdam. That was Madrid's 7th European success and their first in 32 years.

Juventus stretched their unbeaten home run in UEFA competition to 22 games in the second-leg against Monaco, Mario Mandžukić and Alves scoring before the break to make it 4-0 on aggregate before Mbappé scored in the second-half to end Juventus' run without conceding just shy of 700 minutes, booking their ninth ever European final. And despite threatening a comeback with Saul and Antoine Griezmann both on the scoresheet inside the first 16 minutes, Isco's goal before half-time put Madrid back in charge on aggregate - making it 4-2. That was how it stayed as Los Blancos ousted their rivals once again on the continent and moved within 90 - or 120 - minutes of retaining the Champions League. So here they are...

Juventus vs Real Madrid Live Stream

In the semi-finals, Real Madrid met Atleti - having defeated them in the past three successive seasons, including last year's final and the 2014 final. Ronaldo was the man to count upon again, a second hat-trick in as many European games handing them a commanding lead from the first-leg at the Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Juventus met a thrilling young Monaco side in the principality, winning 2-0 thanks to Gonzalo Higuain's brace, both assisted by right-back Dani Alves to come to Cardiff to play the Juventus vs Real Madrid Live Game.

Juventus held Barcelona to a 0-0 draw back in Spain in the second-leg to secure a place in the semi-finals, while Real Madrid's visit of Bayern was distinctly more exciting. Ronaldo cancelled out Robert Lewandowski's effort before a Ramos own goal just two minutes after the equaliser forced extra time. Three goals in seven minutes, two from Ronaldo to seal a hat-trick and one from Marco Asensio, ensured Real Madrid were in the semi-finals for the seventh straight year.

The quarter-finals pitted Real Madrid with Bayern Munich and Juventus with Barcelona in a mouthwatering draw. Ronaldo's second-half brace gave Madrid a first-leg victory after Arturo Vidal's opener, the Chilean missing from the penalty spot for 10-man Bayern. Meanwhile in Turin, Juventus ran out emphatic 3-0 winners over Barcelona - fresh from one of Europe's greatest ever comebacks in the previous round - as Dybala netted twice inside the first 22 minutes and Giorgio Chiellini scored in the second-half, his first Champions League goal since 2009.

Juventus met Group G runners-up Porto in the first knockout round, Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves scoring inside two second-half minutes after Alex Telles had been sent off for the hosts. In the second-leg in Turin, Paulo Dybala scored from the penalty spot for a 3-0 aggregate win.

In the round of 16, Madrid were paired with Group B winners Napoli. Despite going behind in the first-leg at the Bernabeu, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro - with a stunning 25-yard volley - all scored to put Madrid in command. The second-leg was an exact repeat, Napoli scoring first but Zidane's side running out 3-1 winners for a 6-2 aggregate victory with Sergio Ramos, a Dries Mertens own goal and a Morata effort putting them through.

Juventus, meanwhile, were put into Group H with Europa League champions Sevilla, Lyon and Dinamo Zagreb. Like Madrid, they also finished the group stages unbeaten, though with a superior four wins. Their only draws were at home to Sevilla and Lyon.

Following on from last season's final success over neighbours Atletico, it's easy to forget Real Madrid didn't even top their group, finishing second - two points behind Borussia Dortmund. They did remain unbeaten in Group F, however, alongside Legia Warsaw and Sporting CP. They ended with three wins and three draws after drawing 2-2 with Dortmund home and away and 3-3 away at Legia.

UCL Final Score

So how exactly did Juventus and Real Madrid get here? Let's take a look...

Of course it would be wrong to focus solely on Ronaldo's talents, for Zidane's Madrid team are much more than one player, even though the No.7 is their talisman. Zidane's squad rotation policy has seen Álvaro Morata, Isco and James Rodríguez all play their parts very well. Isco could be the one to start if Gareth Bale isn't fit enough to start tonight.

The Portuguese winger - at the age of 32 - will take part in his fifth Champions League final tonight in Juventus vs Real Madrid Live. He became the first player to reach a century of goals in this competition after netting against Bayern Munich in the last eight and his hat-trick in the next round against rivals Atletico Madrid made him the first player to reach 50 knockout stage goals. Can he add to his otherworldly record again today? With 88 European strikes alone for Los Blancos, he's quickly closing in on another century...

But who better to break their stern resistance than Real Madrid? They've scored 32 goals in 12 games, added to 121 in 47 matches outside of the Champions League across La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA World Club Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo himself has 40, with 10 in this competition - including hat-tricks in both the quarter-finals and semi-finals.

Juventus have kept a stellar defensive record this season. They've conceded just three goals in 12 Champions League games, Kylian Mbappé's strike for Monaco in the semis the only goal they have leaked from open play. Their run without conceding a goal ended at 690 minutes, second only to Arsenal's 995-minute run in 2005-06.

Result Champions League Final Live Stream

Juventus are also going in search of the treble today, having beaten Lazio to the Coppa Italia trophy a fortnight ago, adding to their sixth successive league title - handing them a record for the most successive triumphs in Serie A history. They would be only the 10th European side to win all three of the domestic league, cup and European Cup in a single season. Yet they face a Real Madrid side that won their 33rd La Liga title, and their first since 2011-12, just a few weeks ago. Quite incredibly, though, they are chasing their first league and European double since 1958. Who'd have thought?

They face a Juventus team also in a second final in the last three seasons. In fact, the Italian giants are in the final for the sixth time in the Champions League era. However, they've only ever won the competition twice and not in 21 years. Can they end that wait this evening?

Few teams can boast the continental pedigree of Real Madrid. The Spanish capital club have won the competition four times more than the second-most successful team, AC Milan. Five of those triumphs were in the tournament's first five years, 1956 to 1960. They've never managed to retain the trophy in the 47 years since, though.

Reigning European champions and 11-time winners Madrid can become the first team since the European Cup was re-branded the Champions League to retain the trophy. No team since Arrigo Sacchi's AC Milan in 1990 has won the competition in back-to-back campaigns, but Zinedine Zidane's charges can do exactly that here today.

Juventus vs Real Madrid live stream score

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of tonight's Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The game gets underway at 7:45pm, but stick around until then because we'll have plenty of build-up to keep you entertained.