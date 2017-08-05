ESTAC Troyes 1-1 Stade Rennais: Competitive Ligue 1 kick off ends in deserved draw

ESTAC Troyes got off to a somewhat positive start in their return to Ligue 1 football after managing a one all draw with Stade Rennais at the Stade de l'Aube.

The hosts opened the scoring just after the break when Samuel Grandsir slotted low past Abdoulaye Diallo.

However, Rennes managed to restore parity after 69 minutes with substitute Jordan Tell netting from a few yards following a cutback.

The visitors could have grabbed all three points at the end when Ismaïla Sarr was gifted a chance deep inside the box but was unable to connect properly with the shot.

Open contest in the first half

Both teams started the match by having good chances to take the lead but an early goal within the first five minutes evaded them.

On the 11 minute mark, Rennes' £15 million summer buy from FC Metz, Sarr, broke free and was denied a chance one-on-one due to an expert tackle by Christophe Hérelle.

Rennes striker Firmin Mubele's feeble effort at goal proved testing for Mamadou Samassa but it started a chain of opportunities for Troyes.

On the counter, Adama Niane managed to hit the post with a low drive and Nivet was unfortunate not to net on the follow-up.

A few minutes later Niane was through once again and made Diallo work to save from close range.

At the other end, Samassa showed good hands to tip over a powering header by Mubele which was looping.

Strong start by Troyes fades out

Rennes manager Christian Gourcuff's team talk appeared to fall on deaf ears as Troyes took the lead two minutes after the restart.

Picking up on slack defending by Ramy Bensebaini, the Troyes forwards raced towards the box with Grandsir slotting to Diallo's lower left-hand post.

It wasn't a debut to remember for Rennes new man Faitout Maouassa as he was physically carried off the pitch following a bad landing.

Rennes managed to find an equaliser thanks to fantastic footwork inside the box by Mubele who managed to cut across the six-yard box in order for Tell to tap in.

In a similar fashion, Mubele once again got success down the right to pass to Tell who was unable to hit his second chance goalwards.

Sarr could have been the hero for Rennes on his first competitive start but will be trying to erase what happened quickly from his memory.

The Troyes defence allowed themselves to get pressured and Sarr found himself through on goal with acres of space but made the worst connection possible with the shot.