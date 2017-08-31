Malta vs England Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup Qualifying 2017

Stay tuned for team news as soon as we have it. Kick-off is at 19:45 BST, and we should know the lineups around an hour or so beforehand.

This is only one of four competitive matches that Gareth Southgate has to decide his lineup for the World Cup next summer, so it will be interesting to see what team he selects and whether those players can make an impression.

Adam Lallana, Keiron Trippier and Danny Rose are amongst those players unavailable through injury. Everton's Jordan Pickford has also picked up a knock, with Joe Hart expected to continue despite West Ham's poor start to the campaign and strong competition from Stoke City's Jack Butland.

Wayne Rooney was also in the England team that day, although he won't be now as he has retired from international football as his country's leading goalscorer. This marks the beginning of the new era without their former captain, although England are well-stocked in forward areas.

England won the reverse fixture comfortably 2-0 at Wembley back in October 2016, and will be anticipating a similar game here. That was England's first match under Gareth Southgate, still interim boss at the time following Sam Allardyce's departure, with Daniel Sturridge and Dele Alli the goalscorers.

Slovakia and Slovenia also face off tonight, the two teams placed second and third in the group respectively, so England will make some ground on at least one of them should they get their own job done.

England are currently top of Group F by just two points with four matches to go, but will be fully expecting to take all three points here. Malta have lost all six of their qualifiers so far and are firmly rooted to the bottom of the table.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Malta vs England, with me, Matt Addison, as Harry Kane and co look to make their World Cup qualification a little easier by taking all three points of the Southern European minnows.