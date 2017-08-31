Nicolas de Préville leaves Lille for Bordeaux

Nicolas de Préville sits on the bench for Lille in a recent meeting with Caen. Source | Getty Images.

Bordeaux have completed the signing of Lille striker Nicolas de Préville for an undisclosed fee.

De Préville has penned a four-year deal with the Ligue 1 outfit which will commit him to the club until 2021.

The 26-year-old has scored 32 goals and contributed 17 assists in 137 top flight appearances.

De Préville has started the season well with two goals in four Ligue 1 games thus far.

De Préville has already been included in Bordeaux’s friendly match with Eibar on Friday.

De Préville a loss to Lille

Nicolas de Préville said goodbye to his LOSC team-mates on Wednesday with it becoming increasingly clear that Bordeaux were set to sign the forward.

Despite being one of Marcelo Bielsa’s star players, de Préville was linked with a move away from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy throughout the summer.

The Frenchman scored 14 league goals for Lille since his move from Stade de Reims last summer, including two in two games against his new side.

De Préville celebrates a brilliant goal against Angers. Source | Getty Images.

LOSC had already purchased forwards Nicolas Pepe of Angers and Luiz Araújo of Sao Paulo.

This is the club’s fifth major departure of the transfer window with Sébastien Corchia, Soualiho Meïté, Rio Mavuba and Baptiste Guillaume all leaving this summer.

In a statement announcing the player’s departure, the club thanked de Préville’s ‘human qualities and professionalism’ and wished him ‘the best success in his new challenge’.

De Préville could make debut at Lille

Nicolas de Préville is a welcome addition to the Bordeaux squad after an impressive start to the campaign.

Les Girondins are fifth in the table and have scored nine goals in their first four games. After a disappointing result in the Europa League qualifiers, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side remain unbeaten in the league - a feat only matched by Lyon, Monaco, PSG and Angers.

De Préville could make his FCGB debut at Lille after the international break.