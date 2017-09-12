Celtic 0-5 Paris Saint-Germain: Parisian stars clinical in rout

Paris Saint-Germain's attacking talent was on full display as they romped to a convincing victory in Scotland on the first day of Champions League group stage action.

Celtic were second best throughout the contest, embarrassed in front of their own fans as the French side had the game wrapped up by half-time.

The attacking trio of Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe have been touted as having the ability to fire PSG to a first European Cup triumph and they started off in the best possible fashion, each scoring in the win.

Celtic on the ropes early on

PSG were heavy favourites coming into it, and it didn't take long for the visitors to register their opening goal, which came after just 19 minutes. Celtic had had their warning shot, 'keeper Craig Gordon saving smartly from Cavani, before Neymar broke the deadlock.

Racing onto an incisive pass down the left channel, the Brazilian burst inside and crashed a shot above Gordon and into the net from a few yards out.

Turning creator for the second goal, Neymar got on the end of Marco Verratti's cross, heading back across goal where Kylian Mbappe lay in wait to rifle home a first European goal for PSG.

Two became three after five more minutes with Cavani winning and then scoring a penalty, sending Gordon the wrong way to leave the scoreline at 3-0 on 39 minutes.

PSG complete rout in second-half

It would have taken something special for Brendan Rodgers' side to get any worse in the second-half, and they could have brought themselves back into it had Leigh Griffiths made his mind up with what to do from a Kieran Tierney cross, his eventual effort weak leaving Areola with an easy save.

18-year-old full-back Anthony Ralston had struggled defensively on his European debut, but showed some smart play to dispossess Thiago Motta before embarking on a run where he'd beat two men before losing the ball himself.

Scott Sinclair was looking to make an impression and nearly did, beating Marquinhos down the inside before a scooped effort was stood up to by the goalkeeper.

Unfortunately for Celtic, PSG got back into the groove of things towards the end of the game, striking twice in the final 10 minutes.

Substitute Julian Draxler emphasised the strength that the Ligue 1 side have with a cute run and cross, one that was accidentally bundled into his own net by Mikael Lustig.

Three minutes later, and seven minutes from the end, Cavani was on the end of a Layvin Kurzawa cross, spectacularly jumping low to head the ball back across goal - his finish nestling in the top corner to hand Celtic their worst home defeat in 120 years.