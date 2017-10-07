Mexico come back to secure CONCACAF's first World Cup place

(Photo: Hector Vivas I Getty Images)

Mexico have become the first CONCACAF side to confirm their place at next summer's World Cup in Russia, after beating Trinidad and Tobago 3-1.

From the beggining, it was a special night for the Mexican team as they left the Azteca Stadium for an official match for the first time since 2012 to play in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium from San Luis as the whole stadium paid tribute to all the victims from the earthquakes from last september.

Mexico created the most chances during the first half, the most clear the free kicks from Héctor Herrera and Andrés Guardado, but the goalkeeper saved both opportunities to keep the score 0-0.With 20 minutes of the second half played, Trinidad and Tobago muted the stadium with a great goal by Shahdon Winchester​.

Twelve minutes after the Trinidad goal, came a great play from Miguel Layun from the left side of the pitch making a cross to Hirving Lozano, PSV midfielder, who levelled the match.

With the clock about to run out, Mexico went with all their players to attack, and to complete the comeback, the West Ham United striker, Javier Hernandez broke the tension with a great header.

Finally, at the 94th minute, Héctor Herrera scored the third goal of the night with a tremendous free kick to continue the unbeaten streak for Mexico in qualifiers. since Juan Carlos Osorio became the manager.

United States, closer to Russia

In Orlando, Florida, the USMNT had a crucial game against Panama to sure up their chances of being at the World Cup.

An astonishing performance by Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic led the favoured team to their 4-0 win.

Jozy Altidore scored twice whilst Christian Pulisic and Bobby Wood were the USMNT's other scorers. The United States will now visit Trinidad and Tobago to end the stage, and, with a single point would secure their qualification.

Due to the Hurricane Nate which has hitted Central America, the match between Costa Rica and Honduras was rescheduled for this Saturday 11 AM UK time.

Standings and next matches

Team GP W D L Dif. Pts. Mexico 9 6 3 0 +10 21 Costa Rica 8 4 3 1 +7 15 USA 9 3 3 3 +5 12 Panama 9 2 4 3 -2 10 Honduras 8 2 3 3 -7 9 Trinidad & Tobago 9 1 0 8 -13 3

Costa Rica vs Honduras. Saturday October 7; 11 pm UK Time

Honduras vs Mexico. Wednesday October 11; 1 am UK Time

Trinidad and Tobago vs United States October 11; 1 am UK Time

Panama vs Costa Rica october 11; 1 am UK Time