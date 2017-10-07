World Cup Qualifying: Ronaldo inspires Portugal to victory as Holland stare down the barrel of elimination

Dick Advocaat was ridiculed after suggesting Sweden "wouldn't win 8-0" in a pre-match press conference (photo: Getty Images / VI-Images)

Portugal may yet top their World Cup qualifying group, whilst Holland's chances of going to Russia next year are all but over after another day of World Cup qualifying action.

The Dutch side defeated Belarus 3-1 away from home in Group A despite it looking at one point as if they would drop points, a fantastic free kick in the dying minutes from Memphis Depay sealing the win.

However, after Sweden - second in their group - beat Luxembourg 8-0, the Netherlands were all but out of the running as they must now beaten Sweden by six goals just to secure a place in next month's play-off games.

France are expected to top that particular group, they beat Bulgaria 1-0 thanks to a Blaise Matuidi goal. However, there was bad news for Chelsea fans as N'Golo Kante was forced off through injury.

Portugal set up final day fight

Over in Group B, Portugal were toiling in Andorra, 0-0 at half-time. However, the early second-half introduction of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid off, the Real Madrid man scoring in the 63rd minute as his side won 2-0.

After beating Hungary secured nine wins from nine, you'd forgive Switzerland for thinking they deserved to have wrapped up top-spot in the group.

However, with Portugal's only loss having been away to the Swiss, Ronaldo and co have an opportunity to top the group if they can win the crunch clash between the pair in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Belgium help Wales and Scotland

The likes of Wales and Scotland were left indebted to Belgium, who beat Bosnia 4-3 to stay top of their group but more importantly, push Bosnia down the second placed table, meaning Wales and Scotland have a better chance to be a 'best placed runner up' and enter the play-off's.

Greece then went on to defeat Cyprus away from home, moving into second themselves but below Wales and Scotland in the 'second place table'.