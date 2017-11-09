England vs Germany Live Stream Score Commentary in International Friendly 2017

'It is an opponent who is absolutely on par; a team that has developed very well over the past two or three years. We want to play a good game, the result is always important, but I also know that I want to experiment.'

Meanwhile, Joachim Low commented on his squad rotation: 'It's still a trial period this year. With the tournament in mind, I want to see not only those players who play regularly'

'We've got to go out there and show what we can do and put them on the back foot. It's one that is going to be a great atmosphere for the fans.'

Ahead of the clash, defender John Stones has said: 'We've played Germany twice before, so we know a bit more about them.'

Germany Key Players: Joachim Low is likely to start Hoffenhiem striker Sandro Wagner, with four goals so far in the Bundesliga Wagner is likely to play as a target man with players such as Leroy Sane sitting just behind him. With the 6ft 3" striker up top, Low will want the likes of Julian Draxler/Mesut Ozil/Sane playing just off him - making the most of any flick ons.

(continued) Eric Dier will likely lead the midfielder, with the most experience amongst a youthful midfield - Dier will have to step-up to the mark and lead by example.

England's Key Players: With key striker Harry Kane sitting the fixture out, England will be likely to feature Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford. Whether that be a straight two up-front or part of a front-three, England manager Gareth Southgate has an abundance of pace going forward which will be sure to ask questions of the visitor's back-line.

Germany Team News: Germany are also missing a list of regular starters. With Bayern Munich's goalkeeper Manuel Neur, defender Jermone Boateng and Thomas Müller are all absent through injury. Also, Toni Kroos is a doubt with a stomach virus. Meanwhile, Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi remains sidelined with an ongoing hamstring problem.

England Team News: An injury struck squad suffers many of its regulars sitting the game out. Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Dele Alli have all been sidelined by Tottenham. Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph have also pulled out of the squad. More recently, Jack Butland has also returned to Stoke having broken his finger during training.

Germany winning two out of the three. England's only victory coming in a 3-2 victory in 2016. Jamie Vardy bagged his first international goal and Eric Dier's injury time header secured the victory.

Since the 2010 World Cup meeting, which many England fans will choose to forget after Frank Lampard's goal was wrongly dissallowed - the two international teams have only met three-times all coming in friendly games.

For the first time in a UK football match, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used - after a two year trial was approved in 2016. England have encountered the technology before, in a friendly against France which saw Raphael Varane sent off for his challenege on Dele Alli.

Both teams enter this friendly game on the back of very successful qualifying campaigns - both topping their respected groups.

The current World champions, Germany travel to Wembley ahead of a friendly between football's biggest international rivals.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this evening's International friendly clash between England and Germany, I'm Brogan Clasper and I'll be taking you through the game at Wembley.