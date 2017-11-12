Italy vs Sweden Live Stream Score Commentary in World Cup 2018 Play-off (0-1)

Also, captain Andreas Granqvist commented on what he expects from the Italians: "I don't think Italy are a team that are just going to attack because then they know that we will create chances and maybe score a goal in Italy, and then they need to score three."

Sweden and Hull midfielder Sebastian Larsson said: "We're fully aware of the task ahead of us, going to Italy with a slender 1-0 lead. We're going to stay humble and do everything we can to progress."

Meanwhile, Gianluigi Buffon added: "It's an important match for us and our history. I'm tense, but it's the right amount of tension."

Ahead of the clash under-pressure, Italy coach Giampiero Ventura said: "We are Italy and, if we qualify, I would like to be able to say that we did it by playing football."

Sweden Key Players: It is likely that Sweden will face the pressure of an Italian side reluctant to be thrown out of the competition. Therefore, their back line's performance will be key as to whether they can keep hold of their slim advantage. Manchester United's Victor Lindelöf will feature alongside the experienced captain Andreas Granqvist who will have to replicate his performance from the first leg if Sweden want to qualify.

Italy Key Players: The Azzurri's main threat has to come through Ciro Immobile, the Lazio forward has already scored 14 league goals this season. A 70-minute goal:game ratio is up there with the best and shows just what he is capable of. To reduce the deficit Italy will have to keep a level head, meaning the experience of captain Buffon and De Rossi will be key in trying to get Italy to the Russian World Cup.

Sweden Team News: With six players entering the first leg all one yellow card away from suspension, Sweden managed to finish the game with only one card despite their physical approach - which went to Marcus Berg. Therefore, the visitors enter the game with a full strength team.

(continued) Boss Gian Piero Ventura, faces a tricky decision - having already had his tactical choices scrutinised. He needs to replace the workhorse in the midfield. Napoli's Jorginho has impressed this year for his club side. However, he is not the one to revert to when looking for the goal in which Italy so desperately need.

Italy Team News: After picking up another yellow card in the first leg game, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Veratti will have to watch the game in the stands through suspension.

Sweden enter the game with a one-goal advantage over the Azzurri. Jakob Johansson's half volley which deflected off the foot of Daniele de Rossi - leaving captain Gianluigi Buffon with no chance.

However, Italy will surely go all out to ensure they turn around the aggregate score as they face missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Following an important 1-0 home win, Sweden carry the advantage over to Milan ahead of the second leg and are potentially only 90 minutes of football away from a place in the 2018 World Cup.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this evening's World Cup Qualifier clash between Italy and Sweden. I'm Brogan Clasper and I'll be taking you through the game at the San Siro.