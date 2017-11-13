England vs Brazil Live Stream Score Commentary in International Friendly 2017

"We have to see how the game progresses but I won't have any hesitation in putting them on the pitch."

"It's a very easy squad to settle into. The senior players are very open, very welcoming. Most of the squad are young anyway so know each other from younger age groups."

England boss Gareth Southgate commented on his young players: "Those (Solanke, Cook and Gunn) guys have fitted in off the field no problem which helps them to fit in on the field - and they're good players, so in training, they look fine."

Brazil Key Players: As mentioned previously, Brazil have the options of Neymar and Gabriel Jesus in their ranks. Two of the world's hottest young players at this current time. Since joining City, Jesus has more than matched the standards set by Sergio Aguero when the Argentine has missed out through injury - a player the England defenders will be well aware of.

England Key Players: An impressive debut for Ruben Loftus-Cheek showed just what the 21-year-old is capable of. He dominated the midfield and still looked like he had more to offer going forward - certainly one to watch. Also, John Stones will have to be on top of his game as he faces the attacking presence of Neymar, Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus just to name a few.

Brazil Team News: Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino could feature after sitting on the bench for the 2-0 win over Peru. Also, Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson could also make a start in goal for the visitors.

However, Southgate has confirmed that Tottenham's Eric Dier will remain the captain - coming after his first ever game as skipper against Die Mannschaft.

England Team News: There is no updated injury news following the draw against Germany on Friday night. It is believed that Gareth Southgate may make some major changes to the starting XI with the inclusion of the promising Under 21 trio - Dominic Solanke, Lewis Cook and Angus Gunn.

England haven't had much joy over the years against Brazil - that victory being the first since 1990.

England and the Canarinho will meet for the first time in over four years. In 2013 the two footballing giants met twice in the space of a matter of months. The most recent of the meetings ending in a 2-2 draw and the earlier of the two finishing in a 2-1 England victory, with Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney both getting on the score-sheet.

Much like the Three Lions' previous opponents - Brazil topped their qualifying group, only losing the one game.

Brazil head to Wembley ahead of this international friendly, on the back of a very successful qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup.

Good evening everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this evening's international friendly clash between England and Brazil. I'm Brogan Clasper and I'll be taking you through the game at Wembley.