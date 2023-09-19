As it happened: Arsenal Cruise Past PSV in Champions League Return

ADVERTISEMENT
Official highlights
The game itself
The second half was, somehow, an even more dominant display from Mikel Arteta's side. They never looked threatened and could have added two or three more goals to their lead - on top of Martin Ødegaard's long-range screamer.
There were no real faults from the Arsenal display, which will leave the side full of confidence ahead of a heated game against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.
An update on group B
Next game week, Arsenal head across the Channel as they face RC Lens, while PSV host Sevilla.
Best performers
Our player of the match - Martin Ødegaard
FULL TIME: Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven
André Ramalho replaces Armel Bella-Kotchapp
Yorbe Vertessen replaces Noa Lang
Jorginho replaces Declan Rice
GOAL! Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven
Emile Smith-Rowe replaces Gabriel Jesus
Fabio Vieira replaces Bukayo Saka
Malik Tillman replaces Ismael Saibari
Hirving Lozano replaces Johan Bakayoko
Reiss Nelson replaces Leandro Trossard
Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko
Elsewhere in group B...
With Sevilla and RC Lens currently drawing in Seville, Arsenal sit top of group B.
Half-time thoughts - Sheer dominance from Arsenal!
There are certainly positives to draw from for PSV Eindhoven, but it won't count for much - unless they can pull off one of the best UEFA Champions League comebacks of recent years.
HALF-TIME: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven
GOAL: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven
GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 PSV Eindhoven
GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 PSV Eindhoven
KICK-OFF: Arsenal 0-0 PSV Eindhoven
A moment to reflect.
The players are out!
Kick-off just 7 minutes away!
A special night awaits...
"Every game is going to be a special night."
Make or break for Kai Havertz?
Others have been far more optimistic about the inclusion of the 24-year-old though, and are confident that his quality will shine through at last:
30 minutes until kick-off!
Defence a concern for the Gunners?
Can Raya be the key to changing the Gunners' defensive woes?
Ramsdale misses out!
Gutted for Ramsdale, he earned tonight
Others have been less sympathetic towards the England international's situation:
60 Minutes until kick-off...
The line-ups are in!
PSV Eindhoven XI: Benítez; Teze, Bella-Kotchapp, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lang; de Jong
Tune in here for Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
What time does the game kick-off around the world?
Sydney - 5:00 AM (Thursday 21st September)
Los Angeles - 12:00 PM
Rio de Janeiro - 4:00 PM
Beijing - 3:00 AM (Thursday 21st September)
Cape Town - 9:00 PM
Istanbul - 10:00 PM
What time does the game kick-off?
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven prediction
PSV Eindhoven have not lost a competitive game since 16th February 2023, when Sevilla beat them 3-0 in the Europa League.
This impressive 26-game unbeaten run is exactly the platform they would have hoped for coming into a tough game against Arsenal.
Unfortunately for the visitors, I struggle to see anything other than a home win for the Gunners. It will not come easy, and they will need to be at the top of their game, but the simple fact is - Arsenal are a stronger side, and there is no reason, on paper, why they should not win.
But after the referee blows his whistle to start the game, who knows what could happen? Form goes out of the window and our pre-conceived ideas of the teams are changed by how they perform on the day. That is why we love football, right?
Recent games between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven
Arsenal triumphed as 1-0 victors in London, but had no such fortune in Eindhoven. Here, in the most recent meeting between these sides, PSV Eindhoven won 2-0 - and were full value for their win too.
Before this, games have always been fairly close between the two sides, with the winning margin being just 1, or a draw, on all six occasions from November 2002 to October 2022.
Key player from PSV Eindhoven
Luuk De JongWithout a doubt the biggest threat for the visitors, De Jong has already scored twice in the 2023/24 Champions League qualifiers - as well as notching four goals and three assists in the Eredivisie, in just 4 appearances this season.
The 33-year-old will undoubtedly test the solidity of Arsenal's defence, and is likely to be the focal point of any positive attacking play from the visitors.
Key player from Arsenal
Declan RiceRice has already been an integral part of Arteta's system since joining for a total £105m fee, from West Ham earlier this summer. Having proven to be both a leader on the pitch and powerhouse in midfield, the Englishman is certain to be integral in not just this fixture, but the Gunners' entire Champions league campaign.
Probable line-ups of PSV Eindhoven
Team news of PSV Eindhoven:The visitors are facing doubts over star forward Noa Lang who, like Martinelli for Arsenal, was forced off through injury at the weekend - though the Dutch forward has travelled with the PSV Eindhoven squad.
They have a more than worthy stand-in available for the 24-year-old, however, with Hirving Lozano now at the club. Many of you will recognise the Mexican's name from his time with Italian side Napoli - whom he won Serie A with last season.
The Eredivisie runners-ups are also without Armando Obispo, who has not featured since March - when the defender suffered a serious knee injury.
Fredrik Oppegård is also ruled out following an operation that he underwent ahead of the current season.
Brazilian defender Mauro Júnior suffered a serious knee injury in March and also remains sidelined, as he continues his recovery.
Predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lozano; De Jong
Probable line-ups of Arsenal
Team news of Arsenal:Arteta has a number of players unavailable for the game through injury, which will do little to aid his plans. The Gunners continue to be without exciting young fullback Jurriën Timber, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
Veteran midfielder Thomas Partey also remains absent, after the Ghanian suffered a suspected groin injury.
Another player ruled out, who will be a huge blow for Arsenal, is Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian winger was substituted early against Everton after sustaining an injury to his thigh.
Mohamed Elneny is also a doubt, as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury - but the Egyptian has been training with the first team and is with the squad ahead of the game.
Predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz; Saka, Ødegaard, Trossard; Jesus