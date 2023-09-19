As it happened: Arsenal Cruise Past PSV in Champions League Return
Captain Martin Ødegaard celebrates Arsenal's fourth goal (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

21:442 days ago

Official highlights

If you missed the game or simply want to relive the action, here are the official highlights of the match:

21:172 days ago

The game itself

Arsenal came out firing on all cylinders, and after Bukayo Saka's early goal, the game only looked to be headed in one direction. It wasn't long before Leandro Trossard doubled the lead, with Gabriel Jesus adding a third just before half time. The entire half was dominant for the Gunners, with the visitors managing just two shots on target. 

The second half was, somehow, an even more dominant display from Mikel Arteta's side. They never looked threatened and could have added two or three more goals to their lead - on top of Martin Ødegaard's long-range screamer.

There were no real faults from the Arsenal display, which will leave the side full of confidence ahead of a heated game against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

21:102 days ago

An update on group B

After the opening game week, Arsenal are top of group B, after Sevilla were held to a 1-1 draw at home to RC Lens. 

Next game week, Arsenal head across the Channel as they face RC Lens, while PSV host Sevilla.

21:042 days ago

Best performers

It is hard to pick out individual performances after such a brilliant team display, but Fabio Vieira definitely deserves a special mention. Despite coming on late, when the game was already won, he showed moments of excellence and was a real shining star in attack. After a difficult start to life in North London, it's really refreshing to see the 23-year-old thriving now.
20:592 days ago

Our player of the match - Martin Ødegaard

His goal was sublime, but the Arsenal captain's overall play was simply a class above. His darting runs, clever balls and seemingly perfect vision left a permanent headache for the visitors - who were simply unable to contain the Norwegian.
20:542 days ago

FULL TIME: Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

It's all over at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal pick up a very comfortable 3 points - after a dominant performance against PSV Eindhoven.
20:492 days ago

89: Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's taken short - and the Gunners are in no rush to work it into the box.
20:482 days ago

89: Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal have a corner, late into the game.
20:472 days ago

87: Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

We're into the closing stages here, and barring the most dramatic comeback of all time, it's going to be a very comfortable win for Mikel Arteta's side. Just a few minutes left to play, plus added time.
20:432 days ago

83: Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Fabio Vieira has been a real shining light since coming on. The Portuguese midfielder has been exceptional in attack and really connected the midfield to the attack.
20:402 days ago

80: Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Malik Tillman is yellow carded.
20:372 days ago

76: Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Another double change for the visitors:

André Ramalho replaces Armel Bella-Kotchapp

Yorbe Vertessen replaces Noa Lang

20:362 days ago

76: Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

A final substitution for Arsenal:

Jorginho replaces Declan Rice

20:322 days ago

GOAL! Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

72: It's 4, and this time it's captain Martin Ødegaard who finds the back of the net from long range! Some great play from Havertz and Smith-Rowe in the build-up before Reiss Nelson tucked it into the Norwegian outside of the box.
20:292 days ago

69: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Some more substitutes for Arsenal:

Emile Smith-Rowe replaces Gabriel Jesus

Fabio Vieira replaces Bukayo Saka

20:262 days ago

65: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Substitutes for PSV Eindhoven:

Malik Tillman replaces Ismael Saibari

Hirving Lozano replaces Johan Bakayoko

20:232 days ago

62: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal are controlling this game excellently. They're dominating possession, minimising the threat of the visitors and disrupting the flow where possible. 
20:192 days ago

58: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Substitutes for Arsenal:

Reiss Nelson replaces Leandro Trossard

Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko

20:162 days ago

55: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Raya with another good save and the Spaniard is looking very comfortable here, despite the inherent pressure on him. Very good with his feet so far as well.
20:132 days ago

52: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal have started this half very much on the front foot, and have had a number of promising chances already. 
20:102 days ago

50: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

A great chance for Jesus to grab a brace, but he is dispossessed at the last moment in the box!
20:052 days ago

46: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

We are back underway for the second half!
19:592 days ago

Elsewhere in group B...

Sevilla 1-1 RC Lens

With Sevilla and RC Lens currently drawing in Seville, Arsenal sit top of group B. 

19:572 days ago

Half-time thoughts - Sheer dominance from Arsenal!

If you could hand pick a way to return to Europe's top competition, this would probably be it. They have been ruthless in front of goal, assertive in midfield and solid in defence. 

There are certainly positives to draw from for PSV Eindhoven, but it won't count for much - unless they can pull off one of the best UEFA Champions League comebacks of recent years.

19:482 days ago

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

The Gunners head into the break with a comfortable lead, and Peter Bosz's side have much a mountain to climb in the second half.
19:442 days ago

43: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

Ben White is booked after a clumsy foul.
19:402 days ago

GOAL: Arsenal 3-0 PSV Eindhoven

38: Jesus with the third! Trossard makes an excellent run behind the defence, and plays a superb ball to the far side of the box, where Gabriel Jesus was waiting. The Brazilian fired it home beautifully to make it 3-0. 
19:372 days ago

35: Arsenal 2-0 PSV Eindhoven

Arsenal have definitely dropped the intensity after their second goal, but have not become sloppy - and are still controlling the game. PSV Eindhoven certainly don't seem out of it at this stage, though.
19:342 days ago

31: Arsenal 2-0 PSV Eindhoven

The visitors are still creating some nice chances, but have been unable to really challenge the Arsenal defence.
19:272 days ago

25: Arsenal 2-0 PSV Eindhoven

Jesus beats his man on the edge of the area to get a clear shot on goal, but his effort is tipped behind for a corner.
19:262 days ago

23: Arsenal 2-0 PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven are still creating some promising chances, and have forced Raya into another save. Arsenal by far and away in control of the game though.
19:222 days ago

GOAL: Arsenal 2-0 PSV Eindhoven

20: It's 2-0 and it's a great goal! Jesus with a great run lays it off to Saka - who is able to square it to Trossard, who finishes it from distance.
19:182 days ago

15: Arsenal 1-0 PSV Eindhoven

The visitors seem calm despite going behind early on, and are growing more into the game.
19:152 days ago

12: Arsenal 1-0 PSV Eindhoven

After a short check, VAR decide that Zinchenko did not handball it in the area, and no penalty is given.
19:112 days ago

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 PSV Eindhoven

8: Arsenal take the lead through Bukayo Saka! The ball falls to Saka after a save from Benítez, and the Englishman taps it home.
19:092 days ago

8: Arsenal 0-0 PSV Eindhoven

Strong appeals for a penalty as Saka is bought down in the area but the referee says no!
19:072 days ago

5: Arsenal 0-0 PSV Eindhoven

The Gunners are somewhat controlling the game early on, but have not yet been able to carve a particularly threatening chance. PSV Eindhoven also look threatening on the counter.
19:042 days ago

1: Arsenal 0-0 PSV Eindhoven

David Raya is forced into an early save after a great run by Noa Lang, but his low shot was not too troubling.
19:022 days ago

KICK-OFF: Arsenal 0-0 PSV Eindhoven

We are underway in North London!
19:012 days ago

A moment to reflect.

A moment of silence is held for the victims of the tragedies in Libya and Morocco.
18:572 days ago

The players are out!

As the UEFA Champions League theme tune rings out around the Emirates Stadium once again, the players head out of the tunnel.
18:522 days ago

Kick-off just 7 minutes away!

The wait is almost over, as we await the players at the Emirates Stadium.
18:422 days ago

A special night awaits...

Reflecting on the return of Champions League football to the Emirates Stadium, Arteta said:

"Every game is going to be a special night."

18:372 days ago

Make or break for Kai Havertz?

After being dropped against Everton on Sunday, Havertz is back in the starting XI tonight. But, for some Arsenal fans, it really is now or never for the German midfielder:

Others have been far more optimistic about the inclusion of the 24-year-old though, and are confident that his quality will shine through at last:

18:302 days ago

30 minutes until kick-off!

Kick-off is almost upon us now.
18:262 days ago

Defence a concern for the Gunners?

Arsenal have only kept two clean sheets in their last 15 competitive home games - a record that they will not want to worsen this evening.

Can Raya be the key to changing the Gunners' defensive woes?

18:132 days ago

Ramsdale misses out!

After losing his place at the weekend, many Arsenal fans expected Aaron Ramsdale to start this game, so his omission has created some fierce conversation online.

Others have been less sympathetic towards the England international's situation:

18:002 days ago

60 Minutes until kick-off...

Kick-off is fast-approaching! Don't forget to check-in with us for live updates throughout the game.
17:582 days ago

The line-ups are in!

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz; Saka, Ødegaard, Trossard; Jesus

PSV Eindhoven XI: Benítez; Teze, Bella-Kotchapp, Boscagli, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lang; de Jong

01:032 days ago

Tune in here for Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven

I look forward to bringing the game to you live as it happens, in what is bound to be both an exciting and fascinating encounter. Do not miss a detail of the match Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven live updates and commentary from VAVEL.
00:582 days ago

What time does the game kick-off around the world?

Mumbai - 12:30 AM (Thursday 21st September)

Sydney - 5:00 AM (Thursday 21st September)

Los Angeles - 12:00 PM

Rio de Janeiro - 4:00 PM

Beijing - 3:00 AM (Thursday 21st September)

Cape Town - 9:00 PM

Istanbul - 10:00 PM

00:512 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the game is being broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, and will kick-off at 8:00 PM BST.
00:482 days ago

Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven prediction

Although Arsenal are unbeaten this season, and will be full of confidence, their opponents certainly will not be short on confidence themselves.

PSV Eindhoven have not lost a competitive game since 16th February 2023, when Sevilla beat them 3-0 in the Europa League.

This impressive 26-game unbeaten run is exactly the platform they would have hoped for coming into a tough game against Arsenal.

Unfortunately for the visitors, I struggle to see anything other than a home win for the Gunners. It will not come easy, and they will need to be at the top of their game, but the simple fact is - Arsenal are a stronger side, and there is no reason, on paper, why they should not win.

But after the referee blows his whistle to start the game, who knows what could happen? Form goes out of the window and our pre-conceived ideas of the teams are changed by how they perform on the day. That is why we love football, right?

00:382 days ago

Recent games between Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven

These sides were last pitted against each other just last season, in the group stages of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League.

Arsenal triumphed as 1-0 victors in London, but had no such fortune in Eindhoven. Here, in the most recent meeting between these sides, PSV Eindhoven won 2-0 - and were full value for their win too. 

Before this, games have always been fairly close between the two sides, with the winning margin being just 1, or a draw, on all six occasions from November 2002 to October 2022.

00:302 days ago

Key player from PSV Eindhoven

Luuk De Jong

Without a doubt the biggest threat for the visitors, De Jong has already scored twice in the 2023/24 Champions League qualifiers - as well as notching four goals and three assists in the Eredivisie, in just 4 appearances this season. 

The 33-year-old will undoubtedly test the solidity of Arsenal's defence, and is likely to be the focal point of any positive attacking play from the visitors.

21:583 days ago

Key player from Arsenal

Declan Rice

Rice has already been an integral part of Arteta's system since joining for a total £105m fee, from West Ham earlier this summer. Having proven to be both a leader on the pitch and powerhouse in midfield, the Englishman is certain to be integral in not just this fixture, but the Gunners' entire Champions league campaign. 
21:533 days ago

Probable line-ups of PSV Eindhoven

Team news of PSV Eindhoven:

The visitors are facing doubts over star forward Noa Lang who, like Martinelli for Arsenal, was forced off through injury at the weekend - though the Dutch forward has travelled with the PSV Eindhoven squad.

They have a more than worthy stand-in available for the 24-year-old, however, with Hirving Lozano now at the club. Many of you will recognise the Mexican's name from his time with Italian side Napoli - whom he won Serie A with last season. 

The Eredivisie runners-ups are also without Armando Obispo, who has not featured since March - when the defender suffered a serious knee injury.

Fredrik Oppegård is also ruled out following an operation that he underwent ahead of the current season. 

Brazilian defender Mauro Júnior suffered a serious knee injury in March and also remains sidelined, as he continues his recovery.

Predicted XI: Benitez; Teze, Ramalho, Bella-Kotchap, Dest; Schouten, Veerman; Bakayoko, Saibari, Lozano; De Jong

21:363 days ago

Probable line-ups of Arsenal

Team news of Arsenal: 

Arteta has a number of players unavailable for the game through injury, which will do little to aid his plans. The Gunners continue to be without exciting young fullback Jurriën Timber, who is sidelined with a knee injury. 

Veteran midfielder Thomas Partey also remains absent, after the Ghanian suffered a suspected groin injury.

Another player ruled out, who will be a huge blow for Arsenal, is Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian winger was substituted early against Everton after sustaining an injury to his thigh.

Mohamed Elneny is also a doubt, as he continues to recover from a long-term knee injury - but the Egyptian has been training with the first team and is with the squad ahead of the game.

Predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz; Saka, Ødegaard, Trossard; Jesus

20:563 days ago

Who is the referee and their assistants?

The match is going to be refereed by an all-German officiating lineup. The referee is Felix Zwayer, with Stefan Lupp and Eduard Beitinger the assistant referees for the game. To complete the officiating team, Sven Jablonski is the game's fourth official with Marco Fritz on Video Assistant Refereeing duty. 
20:463 days ago

PSV Eindhoven: An impressive record to build on

Despite not having the same riches as their English counterparts, PSV Eindhoven have lost just 3 times against the Gunners, and only once at the Emirates Stadium.
20:423 days ago

Arsenal: Hoping to get off to a strong start

Having been away from Europe's elite competition for so long, Mikel Arteta and his side will be eager to get an early win under their belt, especially at home - against one of the the tougher sides in their group.
20:333 days ago

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

The Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, in London, with a capacity of 60,704 people. The atmosphere at the stadium has become electric over the last few seasons, which means tomorrow is sure to be a special occasion for fans able to attend in person!
20:213 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League Match: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven!

My name is Jak Netting and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. It is bound to be an exciting match as Arsenal return to the competition for the first time since the 2016/17 edition of the competition - so make sure you join us here live on VAVEL.com!
