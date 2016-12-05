Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Preview: Ancelotti's men out for revenge against solid visitors

Bayern will be out for revenge after losing to their visitors in matchday two (Picture source: Power Sport Images / Getty Images)

The UEFA Champions League group stage comes to a close this week for all teams, with one of the main attractions of the final matchday coming in group D, with Bayern Munich hosting Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday evening.

Hosts looking for revenge

Carlo Ancelotti's men come into the game knowing that they can no longer top the group after falling to a surprise defeat in Russia against FC Rostov in their last encounter two weeks ago.

They have however already qualified for the knockout stages and will be looking for revenge after falling to defeat to their visitors 1-0 in matchday two with the winner being scored by Yannick Carrasco.

The Bavarians will also take confidence from their 3-1 win away to 1. FSV Mainz 05 on Friday evening, which got their Bundesliga campaign back on track, despite trailing table-toppers RB Leipzig by three points.

Visitors put perfect record on the line

On the other hand, Diego Simeone's side have fallen to fourth in La Liga after a number of poor results including a 0-0 draw at home to RCD Espanyol at the weekend.

In the Champions League though, the visitors have a perfect record having won all five of their group games to date and will be looking to make it six from six this week.

It promises to be a highly tactical game with the defensive solidarity that Simeone's team has against Ancelotti's attacking team which makes the game one that even though its like a dead rubber, its still one that both teams will want to win.

Team News

Ancelotti has revealed that Jerome Boateng will miss the game with some discomfort so Javi Martinez is likely to play at centre back.

The hosts will also be without defender Holger Badstuber and midfielders Xabi Alonso and Kingsley Coman due to injuries so there is likely to be a few changes to the starting lineup for the game.

The visitors go into the game without a couple of players. Midfielder Augusto Fernandez is out the game due to a knee ligament injury that will rule him out for some time.

Los Rojiblancos will also be without Alessio Cerci for the game due to injury but they have received good news that Fernando Torres has been passed fit for the game after missing the last couple due to injury.

Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich: (4-3-3) Neuer; Lahm, Martinez, Hummels, Alaba; Thiago, Sanches, Vidal; Ribery, Lewandowksi, Costa.

Atletico Madrid: (4-4-2) Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Luis; Gabi, Koke, Saul, Gaitan; Gameiro, Greizmann.

Referee: Clément Turpin (FRA).