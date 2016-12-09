Fortuna Düsseldorf 0-2 1. FC Nürnberg: Visitors get back to winning ways

Goals from Guido Burgstaller and Tim Matavz helped 1. FC Nürnberg to a two-nil win over Fortuna Düsseldorf on Friday evening.

Team news

Fortuna and Friedhelm Funkel made just one alterations following the hard-fought 0-0 draw at Würzberger Kickers last weekend as Lukas Schmitz replaced Arianit Ferati.

Despite their remarkable run, Alois Schwartz was back under pressure following a 1-3 home defeat to SV Sandhausen. In a bid to turn that around, he welcomed back Georg Margreitter and Matavz into the starting line-up in place of Even Hovland and Edgar Salli.

Burgstaller grabs an early opener

Fortuna began well and the return of Schmitz saw the left-back involved immediately, as he whipped a fantastic ball into the area. That was met by Rouwen Hennings, who chested down to Kaan Ayhan to have his effort deflected wide. It was a similar story from the resulting corner, with Ihlas Bebou's volley blocked.

However, the promise soon turned to despair as the visitors went ahead. After a foul just inside the Nürnberg half, Miso Brecko took aim with a free-kick that was perfectly weighted to find Burgstaller. The forward ran at Michael Rensing unopposed, only to be denied at the first attempt before tucking home the second.

After the early opener, Nürnberg were keen to hit the hosts on the counter but found little joy. In fairness, their cause wasn't helped when Kevin Möhwald managed to run into Matavz when lying prone. As for Fortuna, they laid claim to the possession and territory, but with Margreitter back the visiting defence looked a lot more solid.

They would have two big chances to find an equaliser before the break, with the first coming through a surging run from Bebou. The Togo international went to shoot after going past the opposition back-line, but instead kicked the turf. Hennings' blocked shot from Ayhan's free-kick almost found a way through, yet Thorsten Kirschbaum held on.

Matavz makes it two

Fortuna picked up where they left off in the first half, and immediately forced Kirschbaum into action. Julian Koch's looping header had to be helped over by the sizeable stopper before Bebou and Julian Schauerte combined before Axel Bellinghausen failed to sort out his feet and fire towards goal.

Hennings had another half chance when a sharp turn and shot flew over, but ultimately Fortuna were punished for not taking their chances. After Dave Bulthuis won the ball back on the edge of his own area, the visitors moved forward quickly and found Matavz. The striker weaved and wiggled his way towards goal before curling in from 20 yards.

The hosts were up against it and thought they were 3-0 down but for Burgstaller to be correctly called offside as he flicked home a free-kick. As both sides battled out the final few minutes, the game was dominated by yellow cards and silly fouls. Nürnberg held on rather comfortably, lifting them to 10th. Fortuna, on the other hand, dropped to seventh.