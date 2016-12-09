Dynamo Dresden 0-0 Karlsruher SC: Dresden dominate but can't convert

Even after dominating the entire second half, Dynamo Dresden couldn't find a way through against the resolute Karlsruher SC defence as the game ended nil-all.

Team news

Despite defeat at 1860 Munich last week thanks to Levent Aycicek's late winner, Uwe Neuhaus opted for the same starting eleven from Saturday's game.

As for Lukas Kwasniok, in his first game as interim boss, made six alterations from the side that fell to a 1-2 defeat against Greuther Fürth under Tomas Oral. Jordi Figueras, David Kinsombi, Dennis Kempe, Manuel Torres, Moritz Stoppelkamp, Charis Mavrias came in for Bjarne Thoelke, Martin Stoll, Marin Sverko, Enrico Valentini, Yann Rolim, Florian Kamberi.

Hosts pepper Vollath's goal

It was a slow start to proceedings in Dresden, with both sides sizing each other up. Given the late nature of their defeat at Sechzig, it was no surprise to see Dynamo come across a little cautious. The same could be said of Kwasniok's Karlsruhe. They did have an early penalty appeal turned down by Christof Günsch, however.

KSC were looking much more dangerous than they had been in the weeks prior, with Kwasniok's high press proving very effective against Neuhaus' decidedly slow-looking side.

However, the hosts began to come into the game more as the half wore on and tested a rather shaky René Vollath. After being struck by Stefan Kutschke and Marco Hartmann in the head, his handling seemed slightly suspect. However, the Karlsruhe captain made a superb save to deny Erich Berko's close range effort in the latter stages.

The hosts continued to force the issue late in the half but failed to find a way through. Even at set-pieces, Karlsruhe looked liked a changed side under the interim boss.

Testroet can't convert

Dynamo continued on as the side with the impetus in the second half, but found things difficult initially as the failed to make a good connection with any of their crosses. Ironically it was a poor cross that gave Pascal Testroet, a half-time substitute, collected a half-cleared ball in before smashing a low drive off the base of the post.

He had an even better chance moments later when Niklas Kreuzer's free-kick found a way through everyone to the back post and Testroet. However, he was surprised when the ball reached him and nodded over from just four yards out. Akaki Gogia also came close from a similar opportunity with Vollath on hand to deny him.

There would be one final chance of real note as Testroet volleyed straight at Vollath in the final minute, although it was a very smart save. The rebound came quickly at him and he could only poke past the post. Dynamo sit sixth, while Karlsruhe extended the gap between themselves and Erzgebirge Aue to two points.