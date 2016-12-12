Champions League and Europa League Draw: Gladbach handed tricky tie

Gladbach will take on Fiorentina in the Europa League Round of 16 Photo: Getty

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw gave us plenty of interesting ties for the Bundesliga clubs, with Bayern Munich’s clash against Arsenal being the one that promises to be the best out of the lot.

Apart from tie that pitted the reigning Bundesliga champions alongside the Premier League giants, Thomas Tuchel’s Borussia Dortmund were drawn against Portuguese outfit Benfica, who had finished second in their group behind Napoli.

‘You can be optimistic‘

Elsewhere though, Bayer Leverkusen, who have been struggling in the league so far, were handed a repeat of the 2014-15 draw as they will face Spanish Giants Atlético Madrid in the round of 16, with a view of revenge.

Back in the 2014-15 campaign, Atleti had pipped Die Werkself on penalties, only to be ousted from the competition by Real Madrid, for whom Chicharito had grabbed a late winner during his loan stint from Manchester United.

While Mexican would certainly be licking his lips at the prospect of facing the Madrid side again, Leverkusen squad manager Jonas Boldt believes that they have to be optimistic: "Atlético Madrid is a big one, but if you look at our Champions League performances this season, you can be optimistic."

When it comes to optimism, Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels was just as positive after being handed the draw against the Gunners. The German said: "I'm looking forward to two exciting matches. Arsenal is a very attractive draw for FC Bayern and the fans."

Tricky clash awaits Gladbach

Andre Schubert’s Borussia Monchengladbach, who haven't been at their very best in the league this season, will lock horns with Italian outfit Fiorentina in the Europa League Round of 16. And Schalke, who are another one of those who are representing Germany in the Europa League, have been handed a tricky draw themselves in the form of Greek club PAOK, who finished second behind La Viola in their group.