Hamburg appoint Heribert Bruchhagen as new CEO

Bruchhagen has been working as a pundit since leaving Frankfurt. | Photo: Getty/Alexander Hassenstein

Hamburger SV have announced that Heribert Bruchhagen will replace Dietmar Beiersdorfer as their CEO from this Wednesday.

Beiersdorfer, who had been in the role since 2014, has been relieved of his duties by the club’s Supervisory Board due to the club’s poor performance in the Bundesliga this season.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt chairman Bruchhagen, who is also a board member of the DFB, has been given a contract until the summer of 2019, according to reports.

Search for new sporting director Bruchhagen’s first responsibility

Bruchhagen, who stepped down as Frankfurt chairman after thirteen years with the club in the summer and has been working as a pundit with Sky Sport this season, had previously been the commercial manager at Hamburg between 1992 and 1995. He will work alongside Chief Financal Officer Frank Wettstein in operating the club.

His predecessor Beiersdorfer has left having overseen a campaign that saw Hamburg wait until the beginning of December for the first two wins of the season, against SV Darmstadt 98 and FC Augsburg. That run had also seen Beiersdorfer replace Bruno Labbadia as head coach with Markus Gisdol.

The club has also been without a specialist sporting director since Peter Knäbel left the club in May – Beiersdorfer had filled the role himself since then – with candidates such as Horst Heldt, VfL Bochum’s Christian Hochstätter and Karlsruaher SC’s Jens Todt failing to materialise. This only contributed to the pressure that was being placed on Beiersdorfer.

Bruchhagen’s first task when he begins on Wednesday will be to fill the vacancy, with Heldt, who left FC Schalke 04 in summer, again amongst the reported candidates, although the club might have to compete with VfL Wolfsburg for his appointment, after they sacked Klaus Allofs on Monday.

A safe pair of hands

In the club’s statement, the chairman of the Supervisory Board, Karl Gernadt, admitted that it had been concerned about the set-up of the club’s management.

“The last six months has shown us that we have not reached the level that we have set ourselves,” he said, explaining the decision to replace Beiersdorfer. He added that with Bruchhagen the club would be in “very experienced hands”.

“I know about the club’s sporting situation,” said Bruchhagen, who added that he, along with Wettstein and Gisdol, would do “everything” to help keep Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

As for Gisdol, Gernadt reaffirmed the club’s support for him. “Our coach enjoys the unqualified trust of the board, and I am convinced that we will get on the right track with him,” he said.

Quotes via Hamburger SV.