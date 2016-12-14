Bazoer to join Wolfsburg in January

Bazoer has already made over 60 appearances for Ajax (Photo credit: Getty Images)

VFL Wolfsburg have announced the signing of Ajax midfielder Riechedly Bazoer for a reported fee of €12 million.

A player in demand

Bazoer has been linked with a plethora of teams from across the continent since breaking into the Ajax first team in 2013.

From Arsenal to Barcelona to Juventus, the box-to-box midfielder has been chased by some of Europe’s top sides, however the Dutch international has decided to move to a struggling Wolfsburg side when the transfer window opens in the New Year.

Wolfsburg have had a torrid season with three games to go before the winter break. The Wolves find themselves in 15th place in the Bundesliga table, and star player Julian Draxler is set to leave the club in the January transfer window.

Bazoer had the pick of a number of clubs but chose Wolfsburg. Photo: VI- Images/Getty

In a statement released to the official club website, Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe said: "We have had a close eye on Riechedly Bazoer for quite some time and we are delighted that he has opted to sign for VfL Wolfsburg, in spite of having further offers from other renowned clubs."

Rebbe also added, “He is just at the beginning of his career and we are convinced that he will make the next step in his development here with us."

Wolfsburg manager Valérien Ismaël also spoke about the Wolves’ latest acquisition, stating: "I know Riechedly Bazoer well and firmly believe in the quality he possesses," before adding “He suits our team perfectly and can help VfL get back on the right track."

Experience at a tender age

The 20-year-old central midfielder has been one of the most sought after players in Europe since making his debut in the Eredivisie at the age of 17.

In the same season, the former PSV youth player made his debut in the Champions League for the Amsterdam club, and in 2015 Bazoer was called up to the Holland national team at just 19-years-old.

Bazoer in action for the U21 Dutch side. Photo: Getty/ VI-Images

Bazoer was previously the subject of a €25 million move to Napoli in the January window of 2015, with reported clauses that could have taken the proposed deal to up to €50 million, however Ajax rejected the offer.