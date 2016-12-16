Rafinha commits future to Bayern with one-year extension

Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

It's been a good week for Bayern Munich as Rafinha becomes the second player to commit his future to the club in the space of a seven days, with Robert Lewandowski being the other high profile contract extension for the Bavarians.

Rafinha's contract was going to be up at the end of the season but now the Brazilian has decided to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena, much to the delight of Bayern fans.

Bayern is like a second family for Rafinha

Rafinha began his journey way back in 2005 with Bayern's rivals FC Schalke 04 and stayed at the Veltins-Arena for a period of five years before departing for Italy to play for Genoa CFC.

He made his return to the Bundesliga with Bayern in 2011 and hasn't looked back since then, making 186 appearances for the Bavarian club and scoring 4 goals in the process.

Rafinha expressed his delight at the contract extension and the fact that he has been able to play for Bayern for the past six years, which has been a trophy-laden period for the reigning Bundesliga champions.

He explained his relation with the club and its fans and said that Bayern is like a "second family" to him. Rafinha has always been well supported by the Bayern faithful and it's no surprise that the Brazilian is so delighted at the extension.

Rafinha showers praise on Bayern

Bayern have dominated the Bundesliga for quite some time now and have had relative success in the Champions League ever since the departure of Jupp Heynckes.

Since Carlo Ancelotti has taken over, the club looked like it was in trouble during the early parts of the season, but now they look settled and will work to hold on to that first place position in the Bundesliga standings that they now have taken from RB Leipzig.

Rafinha praised his club and also spoke about how happy he was to play for "one of the best clubs" in the world. His contract extension will be another piece of good news for Bayern fans as Lewandowski only very recently signed an extension with the club as well.