1860 Munich 1-1 1. FC Heidenheim: Missed chances cost 1860 three points

They dominated the match and went ahead through Sascha Mölders, but Marc Schnatterer's penalty was enough to earn 1. FC Heidenheim a 1-1 draw at 1860 Munich.

Team news

Denis Bushuev had to do without Romuald Lacazette, Michael Liendl, Ivica Olic and Stefan Aigner from the starting line-up after the 1-0 defeat to VfL Bochum, with all four dropped due to a stomach bug. In their place, Daniel Adlung, Mölders, Daylon Claasen and Fanol Perdedaj all earned starting berths.

Unsurprisingly, following last weekend's 3-0 win over 1. FC Union Berlin, Frank Schmidt named the same starting XI from that game.

Mölders grabs a deserved opener

The opening 20 minutes in Munich were slow and uneventful. Stefan Ortega's ability to deal with the long ball was tested, but quick feet and a good punch kept his defence in order. Filip Stojkovic's yellow in the early minutes was the only moment of note, while Clarence Seedorf chatted with Hasan Ismaik in the stands.

Though, finally, a meaningful attack resulted in a goal. It had taken all of 27 minutes but a fantastic free-kick from Levent Aycicek was flicked on by Jan Mauersberger at the edge of the box. No-one had tracked the run of Mölders, and he was free to volley past Kevin Müller without any pressure. Seedorf was understandably pleased.

1860 then had an immediate penalty appeal turned down on Claasen, though it was a great tackle by Mathias Wittek to keep him out. A few headers from the hosts proved easy pickings for Müller, as Heidenheim's sole effort on goal from Schnatterer was dealt with well by Ortega to ensure Bushuev's side went into the break with the lead.

Schnatterer levels late on

The home side were still in control after the interval and continued to put real pressure on the visiting defence. Mölders again managed to muddle his way through on goal but for Muller to deny him with a smart save. There was nearly egg over his face moments later when a long-range effort slipped through his hands, only for the stopper to recover.

Heidenheim were still struggling and surprisingly so, but 1860 just seemed to be a cut above on the evening. The Lions came close again twice in quick succession after Aycicek's free-kick swerved and forced Müller to parry the ball straight back out. Mauersberger followed up and his volley brought an even better stop from Müller.

Just as proceedings began to slow, Heidenheim struck to grab a vital equaliser. Felix Uduokhai was the guilty party when he halted a powerful run by Arne Feick just inside the area, although Feick ran into the defender. Mr. Dependable and captain, Schnatterer stepped up to fire the ball home from 12 yards before Ortega was able to move.

There was one late chance in the game as a hopeful ball over the top found John Verhoek, but the in-form forward fired wide. The draw will sting the hosts who were by far the better team, while it keeps Heidenheim in with a shout of promotion.