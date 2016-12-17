SV Darmstadt 98 vs Bayern Munich Preview: Can Die Lilien shock high-flying Die Roten?

Bayern will be looking for a repeat of their 3-0 victory in this fixture last season (Picture source: Alex Grimm / Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon in the Bundesliga, bottom of the table SV Darmstadt 98 face top of the table Bayern Munich at the Jonathan-Heimes-Stadion in a clash which on current form should see Die Roten win comfortably.

Both teams with different kinds of form

The reason behind this is due to the fact that the hosts have lost their last six Bundesliga games including last weekend's 1-0 defeat to SC Freiburg which sees them lay bottom of the table ahead of this clash.

Their last win in the league came back in October when they defeated VfL Wolfsburg 3-1 at home but since then it all has gone rather done hill for a team that always knew they would be in for a real scrap to stay up this season.

On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti's side are on a roll after defeating Wolfsburg 5-0 last weekend in a game that saw them finally overtake RB Leipzig at the top of the table.

Therefore it is important game for both sides with the winter break just around the corner with just two games to go that they try and go into it with a positive frame of mind ahead of a busy second half of the season.

The game sees the lowest scorers in the league Darmstadt with 11 goals so far play the highest scorers Bayern with 34 goals so it shows the kind of task that the hosts have in front of them.

Visitors looking to repeat last season's result

The corresponding fixture between these sides last season saw the visitors come away with a comfortable 3-0 victory thanks to goals from Arturo Vidal, Kingsley Coman and Sebastian Rode and they will be confident that they can produce a similar kind of result this weekend.

Team news

Die Lilien will be without two players for the game against the defending champions. Centre back Immanuel Höhn and centre-forward Felix Platte are both ruled out the game due to injury.

The visitors will also be without a few players for the game. Winger Coman remains on the sidelines due to injury while Ancelotti confirmed that Jerome Boateng will miss the game due to a slight knock he picked up during the week. Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry will also be accessed before the game after both missed training this week due to knocks.

Predicted lineups

SV Darmstadt 98 predicted line-up: (4-2-3-1) Esser; Jungwirth, Niemeyer, Sulu, Holland; Vrancic, Gondorf; Sirigu, Rosenthal, Heller; Schipplock.

Bayern Munich predicted line-up: (4-3-3) Neuer; Lahm, Hummels, Badstuber, Alaba; Kimmich, Alonso, Sanches; Costa, Lewandowski, Müller.

Referee: Bastian Dankert (Rostock).