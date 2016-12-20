Borussia Dortmund 1-1 FC Augsburg: Hosts frustrated by resilient Fuggerstädter but maintain unbeaten home record

Borussia Dortmund came from behind to draw 1-1 against FC Augsburg at the Westfalenstadion to keep their unbeaten home record in 2016 in tact.

The visitors went in front midway through the first half when Dong-Won Ji scored against his former club against the run of play.

Dortmund though came out at the start of the second half and immediately got an equaliser when Ousmane Dembélé rounded off a brilliant team move.

From their, the hosts had their chances to win the game but they didn't which will only add to the frustration for Thomas Tuchel as his side are likely to lose more ground in the title race after all the Bundesliga games are finished for the winter break on Wednesday evening.

Hosts started well but failed to take their chances

As they usually do at home, Dortmund made a bright start to the game and almost took lead early on when Mario Götze found himself in some space at the edge of the box but his shot hit the post.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also went close early on as he a saw a free kick well saved by Marwin Hitz.

Ji opened the scoring for the visitors against his former club

The problem was though after the bright start, the hosts started to become sloppy in the game and they went a goal down just after the half hour mark.

Marc Bartra made a stray pass out from the back and eventually the ball fell to Jan Movravek, who played a nicely weighted through pass to Ji, who after seeing his initial effort saved by Roman Weidenfeller, put ball into the net at the second attempt to give the visitors a crucial lead.

The confidence that the goal gave the visitors was clear to see as they started to frustrate the hosts for long periods until a great cross from Marcel Schmelzer found Aubameyang in the box but the striker somehow put his header wide of the goal when he should have tested Hitz.

Shinji Kagawa also forced Hitz into a good save before the end of the half but overall the hosts were in need of a real improvement in the second half if they wanted to end the year with a win.

Dembélé levelled things up at the start of the second half

The improvement was noticeable straight away in the second half as they got themselves back on level terms within two minutes of the restart.

A lovely flowing move from the hosts ended with Kagawa finding Dembélé in space inside the box and the winger made no mistake as he confidently curled the ball into the net.

The hosts looked confident after that and nearly went on front when Aubameyang hit an over head kick towards goal but Hitz was in the right place to keep it out of the net.

Both teams had chances to come away with the victory

Right until the end, despite some brilliant defending from the visitors, the hosts came forward in numbers and they should have won the game when Aubameyang saw his shot saved but on the rebound, André üSchrrle put the ball wide of the goal with the goal at his mercy.

The visitors rarely threatened during the second half but they were almost gifted a winner in stoppage time when a poor clearance from Weidenfeller went straight to Hamit Altintop, but the striker, who had only been on the pitch a couple of minutes, saw his poor shot saved by the goalkeeper, who made up for his mistake.

The game ended not long after that chance with Dortmund once again slipping up but they managed to remain unbeaten at home throughout the whole of 2016 which is brilliant from all of the players.