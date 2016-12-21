Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig Preview: Who will top the Bundesliga table ahead of the winter break?

Ancelotti will be hoping to lead his side to victory which will cement top spot over the winter break (Picture source: Alexander Scheuber / Getty Images)

The final matchday in Bundesliga before the winter break sees the top two sides in the table fight it out at the Allianz Arena as Bayern Munich host Ralph Hasenhüttl's RB Leipzig side.

Goal difference separates the sides

Coming into the game, Bayern are top on goal difference to their visitors but know they must be in top form in order to go into the winter break still on top.

They will confident of doing just that after four consecutive victories including a 1-0 victory last time out against bottom of the table SV Darmstadt 98 thanks to a stunning goal from Douglas Costa.

Bayern hard to beat at home

They are also unbeaten in their last 13 home Bundesliga matches, winning 10 and drawing three of them and they will be looking to stretch that run further on Wednesday night.

Visitors looking to keep their good run going

On the other hand, the visitors have surprised everybody this season with just how good they have been and despite falling to defeat for the first time against FC Ingolstadt 04 in matchday 14, they bounced back well by defeating Hertha BSC 2-0 at home at the weekend thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Will Orban.

The visitors will be confident of at least scoring during the game having scored at least one goal in seven of their eight away matches so far this season.

First ever meeting

This meeting will be the first ever time that these sides have faced each other so that adds extra spice to a game that means so much to both clubs.

Team News

In terms of team news ahead of the game, Philipp Lahm and Arjen Robben are both racing to be fit for the game. Lahm is likely to come straight back into the lineup if he passes a late test. Robben is likely to have to start on the bench if he is passed fit for the game due to the good form of Costa.

Jerome Boateng though will miss the game after undergoing surgery on a troublesome shouler injury which will keep him out for up to six weeks.

The visitors could be without two key players for the game in the form of Naby Keita and Marcel Halstenberg after the pair picked up thigh injuries in the win against Hertha Berlin last time out. If both players are not fit to play in the game, Dominik Kaiser is likely to start after doing well for the team this season.

Lukas Klostermann is a long term absentee for the visitors after he injured his cruciate ligament in knee a few weeks ago.

Predicted lineups

Bayern Munich: (4-2-3-1) Neuer; Lahm, Javi Martinez, Hummels, Alaba; Vidal, Thiago; Costa, Müller, Ribery; Lewandowski.

RB Leipzig: (4-2-2-2) Gulacsi; Schmitz, Ilsanker, Orban, Bernardo; Kaiser, Demme; Sabitzer, Forsberg; Werner, Poulsen.

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Berlin).