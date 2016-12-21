Michael Rensing extends with Fortuna Düsseldorf

Image credit: Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Fortuna Düsseldorf confirmed that they had extended with goalkeeper Michael Rensing until 2019.

The experienced stopper's contract was running out at the end of the season, though he will now spend at least another two years in the Landeshauptstadt.

It is no surprise that the club were so keen to tie down the man who has arguably been their most impressive performer since he arrived in 2013.

A superb signing

Rensing's decision to stay will put fans' minds at ease, in what has been a gradual turnaround over his three seasons at the club into a well-organised defensive unit.

This term has been the best yet, with eight clean sheets already equalling last campaign's total and the 16 goals conceded in 17 games also represents marked improvement.

The 32-year-old has already made as many appearances (83) in his current stay thus far in Düsseldorf, as he did during seven years in Bayern Munich's first-team.

Rensing and Funkel have their say

Speaking to the club website as the news was announced, Rensing said: "I am very happy that I will also be keeping goal for Fortuna in the future."

He continued, "Therefore, now that I'm in my fourth season in Fortuna colours and I simply feel great, it was my wish to stay here."

Also giving his thoughts on the extension was enigmatic head coach, Friedhelm Funkel:

"For me, Michael Rensing is the best goalkeeper in 2. Bundesliga. He is a fantastic backbone for our young team, with his experience and the amount of calmness he shows.

"Also, this season we can rely on him and his constant performances. Therefore it is only logical, that we had endavoured to extended the contract with Michael Rensing."

Rensing and Fortuna will be back in action next at the Telekom Cup, which takes place at the ESPRIT arena on January 14th.