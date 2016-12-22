Bormuth extends with Fortuna

Image credit: Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images

On Thursday, Fortuna Düsseldorf announced that they had extended Robin Bormuth's deal at the club until 2020.

This follows on from yesterday's news that the club tied down Michael Rensing for a further two years until 2019.

With the team being linked with Danny Blum and André Hoffmann, per kicker and Express, there are exciting times ahead for the Düsseldorf side.

Big strides made by Bormuth

The 21-year-old centre-back joined Fortuna back in 2013 from SV Darmstadt 98, and has gone on to feature for the under-19s and, more heavily, the reserves.

After Funkel came in and saw the great progress in Bormuth's game, he was more than happy to put his faith in the youngster now the pressure of relegation had gone.

That slight delay in making his first-team breakthrough has paid dividends, as he looks every bit a 2. Bundesliga player already.

He has forced Alexander Madlung onto the bench and formed a superb partnership with Kevin Akpoguma, which has saw Fortuna's defence tighten up markedly.

With Rensing and Bormuth tied down, the next step could well be making Akpoguma's move a permanent one.

Bormuth and Funkel have their say

Bormuth began by thanking the club for their support, before stating his admiration for his surroundings to the club website:

"I'm very thankful to the entire team and coaching staff for the huge amount of trust. I'm very excited to be with Fortuna, the fans and the city for the next three-and-a-half years."

Also giving his opinion on the move was head coach, Friedhelm Funkel: "Since I've been the head coach at Forutna, Robin Bormuth had undergone fantastic development."

Funkel also stated how he "very quickly" had Bormuth join in with the senior squad's training, before crediting "the calm and clear impression he gives in central defence".