Radoki confirmed as Fürth head coach until season end

On Thursday, SpVgg Greuther Fürth announced that Janos Radoki would continue on as head coach until the end of the season.

Radoki took charge in late November and a series of good results have propelled the Shamrocks away from danger and into mid-table.

There has not yet been any mention of any possible deal between the club and the former under-19 coach that things will go beyond this summer.

Taking over in difficult circumstances

After Stefan Ruthenbeck's run as head coach was brought to an end following an uninspiring start to the season, Radoki was handed four games to stake his case.

Things began well with wins over fellow strugglers, Arminia Bielefeld and Karlsruher SC, both ending in slender 2-1 victories.

He would, though, taste his first defeat as first-team boss the next weekend as their loss to St. Pauli gave the Hamburg-based club new hope in their battle to beat the drop.

His interim stint ended with a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the capital against 1. FC Union Berlin, before he was rewarded for his efforts today.

Fürth have their say

Speaking to the club website on the announcement of the news, Helmut Hack, Ramazan Yildirim and Radoki all commented on the latter's appointment.

Hack is looking forward to what is on the horizon: "With Janos, we have achieved two wins and a draw in our last four games. We hope he can bring the desired impetus and we trust him to stabilse the team in the coming months."

Yildirim praised Radoki, "Janos has taken the right steps and together we have developed and discussed approaches, with which we want to play a successful Rückrunde."

The new head coach explained, "These four weeks have been a lot of fun for me and everyone knows that the Spielvereinigung is very heavily in my heart."

Radoki added, "Therefore I am very excited that I am able to continue to help with the professionals, to shape the development of the Kleeblatt."